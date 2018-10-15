How to Make the Fall Essential Pumpkin Spice Latte at Home

I've heard rumors that Starbucks have made sure that the original Pumpkin Spice Latte recipe is top secret and that the ones we find online might imitate but will never be same. Well, who can blame them, but our love for it has allowed the coffee lovers out there to come up with the closest thing they can find and they swear by it! You might not have time everyday to pass by a Starbucks and pick up the legendary drink, and what happens when fall ends and it's not there anymore? What to do then? This is why this is much needed so we can try to elongate the coziness it brings as much as possible!

Ingredients:

- 2 cups of milk

- 2 Tbsp of pumpkin puree (you can make pumpkin puree by cutting a pumpkin in half, lightly season the halves with salt, placing it in the oven for around 50 min. Scoop out the softened pumpkin flesh and blend in a processor until smooth)

- 1 Tbsp of vanilla extract.



- Sugar (depends on sweetness preference)

- 1/2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice. (If you can't find it store bought, try this: 4 tsp ground cinnamon + 2 tsp ground ginger + 1 tsp ground cloves + 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg and place in a cool, dry place in an airtight jar)

- 1/2 a cup of strong hot coffee.

- Whipped cream (optional, yet you'll regret it if you don't!)

Steps:

1. In a pan over medium heat, add the milk, sugar and pumpkin puree.

2. Do not let it boil, remove the pan and add the vanilla extract, pumpkin spice and coffee and whisk.

3. Add milk, pumpkin puree, and sugar to a saucepan over medium heat. Heat until hot, but do not boil.

4. Add the whipped cream and sprinkle some pumpkin pie spice!

Main Image & Recipe Credits: Inspired Taste

