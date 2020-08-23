How to Make a 10 Minute Dough Yourself at Home With Easy Steps

As you know, we're always looking for fast solutions that would make our experience in the kitchen quicker and more pleasant. A lot of people are really scared of dough and making it, so a 10 minute dough sounds pretty good. We saw before how successful the 10 minute biscuit recipe was, so we wanted to hop on the same train and show you how to make a 10 minute dough at home with no time, effort, and with budget friendly ingredients, so you can make the dough based recipes you like.

10 minute dough recipe

Ingredients:

- 2 Tbsp of sugar

- 2 cups warm water

- 5 cups of flour

- 2 Tbsp of powdered milk

- 2 Tbsp instant yeast

- 1/2 cup corn oil

- 1/4 tsp salt

Steps:

1. In an electric mixer, put the water, 2 cups of flour, oil, yeast, sugar, and salt.

2. Blend the mixture well, then leave it to rest for 10 minutes.

Note: You can use a whisk and a deep bowl if you do not have a mixer.

3. After that, add the remaining cups of flour and start kneading.

4. Shape the dough as you wish and use it in your preferred way.

Main Image Credits: Perfect Italiano