How to Make Cheese Sauce, and 10 Delicious Ways to Use it for Dips!

Cheese can make everything and anything taste better, if you think those chicken nuggets taste great, think again, because once you dip them in a hot cheese sauce pan, their taste will be 10 times better. And for the love of cheese, I decided to provide you with a simple easy cheese sauce recipe to make at home, and to make my mission complete, I’ll show you 10 different and delicious ways to eat cheese sauce.

Ingredients to make cheese sauce:

- 1 Tbsp butter

- 1 Tbsp flour

- 1 cup of milk

- ½ cup of grated cheese of your choice (I personally prefer cheddar cheese)

- ¼ cup parmesan cheese

- Salt and pepper

How to make cheese sauce?

1. In a saucepan, melt the butter.

2. Add flour to the butter and stir without stopping until it starts bubbling. (Take care of sudden blow ups, it can cause severe burns.)

3. Take the sauce pan away from the heat, and add the cup of milk and stir well until well blended.

4. Then put it back on the heat and let it boil.

5. On lower heat, add the grated cheese of your choice and the Parmesan cheese, let it sit in until it completely melts.

6. When you take a spoon of the cheese sauce, it is supposed to be runny and without any bumps or solid pieces of cheese.

Now let's see 10 different and delicious ways to indulge in cheese sauce:

1. Nachos and Cheese Sauce.





Image Credits: Fifteen Spatulas

2. French fries and cheese sauce.





Image Credits: Damn Delicious

3. Pretzels and cheese sauce.





Image Credits: Via Pinterest

4. Hot-dog pretzels and cheese sauce.





Image Credits: April Golightly

5. Chicken nuggets and cheese sauce.





Image Credits: Ambitious Kitchen

6. Macaroni and cheese sauce (Mac and cheese).





Image Credits: Life As A Strawberry

7. Burger filled with cheese sauce.





Image Credits: Via Pinterest

8. Omelette and cheese sauce.





Image Credits: Taste of Home

9. Baked potato and cheese sauce.





Image Credits: Cooking Classy

10. Vegetables and cheese sauce.

Image Credits: Build Your Bite







Main Image Credits: A Virtual Vegan