How to Make Crème Brûlée, Crème Caramel and Chocolate Caramel Flan

Crème Brûlée I always like to say that it is the cousin of Crème Caramel. The basis of both recipes are eggs and sugar, with milk is used in the Crème Caramel. As for the Crème Brûlée, cream is used instead of milk, so Crème Brûlée is usually richer and has more calories. The Crème Caramel s also flipped over after cooling so that the caramel is on top. However, the Brûlée is not turned over, but it is sprinkled with sugar on top and torched to burn the sugar and create the thin crunchy caramelized sugar layer that we all love.

As for the Crème Caramel cake or as we call it Qudret Qader, it consists of 2 layers, a chocolate cake and Crème Caramel. The cake is turned over when it's out of the oven so that the Crème Caramel is on top. Each layer is completely separate and defined, even though they were placed over each other before baking. That is why they also call it the magic cake. The combination of these amazing flavours will just take you somewhere else.

1. How to make Crème Caramel

Image Credits: Instagram @thesweetrebellion

Ingredients:

Crème Caramel:

- 4 eggs

- 2 cups of milk

- 1/4 tsp vanilla

- 4 Tbsp sugar, or sweetener to taste

Caramel Sauce:

- 2 Tbsp of water

- 1/2 cup sugar

Crème Caramel Steps:

1. Turn on the oven to 150 degrees Celsius and leave it until it gets hot.

2. In a small bowl, put 1/2 cup of sugar with 2 Tbsp of water, over low heat.

3. Stir the mixture until the sugar melts, then leave it for a while without stirring until the sugar begins to turn a dark amber color.

4. Immediately remove the mixture from the heat so that the sugar does not turn burn and have a bitter taste. Put the caramel in an oven proof aluminium pan or divide it among small heat proof cups.

5. Heat the milk and sugar on the stove until it boils and make sure that the sugar dissolves. Then leave it to cool completely.

6. Beat eggs and vanilla in a small bowl.

7. Add the eggs to the cooled sweetened milk and beat with a mixer until fully combined.

8. Set it aside until the bubbles on the surface go away, then strain it.

9. Distribute the mixture over the caramel in the oven proof cups or large pan and cover with aluminum foil. Then place the cups or pan in another large baking tray, that's filled with boiling water up to a quarter of the height of the cups. Now place it in the oven.

10. Leave it in the oven for 45 minutes to an hour until it is cooked through, and you can make sure by inserting a toothpick into it to see if it comes out clean. After you take out the Crème Caramel, leave it to cool and then put it in the fridge for at least six hours.

11. Before serving, loosen up the the sides of the cups or pan with a knife and flip it over onto a plate.

2. Crème Brûlée Recipe

Image Credits: Instagram: @foodphotography.bg

Ingredients:

- 2 cups whipping cream

- 6 egg yolks

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1 tsp vanilla

- 4-6 tsp sugar for the caramel layer

Crème Brûlée Steps:

3. Chocolate Caramel Flan or Cream Caramel Cake recipe

Image Credits: Instagram @aspicyperspective

Ingredients:

The Caramel:

- 1 cup of sugar

- 1/4 cup boiling water

Crème Caramel Ingredients:

- 4 eggs

- 2 cups of milk

- 1/2 cup of powdered milk powder

- 1 vanilla packet

- 1 cup of sugar

Chocolate Cake:

- 3 eggs

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1/2 cup of milk

- 1/2 cup sunflower oil

- 1/2 Tbsp of butter

- 1 1/4 cup flour

- 2 Tbsp cocoa powder

- 1 Tbsp baking powder

- 1 packet of vanilla powder

How to make the Crème Caramel:

It is made in the same way as mentioned above.

How to make the chocolate cake layer:

1. Mix the flour with the cocoa and baking powder.

2. Beat the oil with the sugar until they're mixed together well.

3. Add the eggs and vanilla to the sugar and oil mixture and beat the mixture well.

4. Add the milk, then gradually add the flour mixture while mixing.

5. Pour the cake mixture over the Crème Caramel, without ever stirring.

6. Place the cake pan in another larger tray with boiling water, so that the water reaches up to the middle of the cake tray's height.

7. Put the tray in the oven until the cake is cooked, which will take about an hour.

8. Leave it to cool and then put it in the fridge for at least three hours.

9. Before serving, loosen up the corners with a knife to make it easier to flip the cake onto a plate. You can torch the sides a little until it's easier to get out and the caramel melts a little.

Fustany's tips:

- There is also another way to make this cake. You can use instant Crème Caramel packets. You can also use box chocolate cake.

- You will need to make, for example, 3 boxes of instant Crème Caramel and as instructed on the packages, put the caramel in the baking tray and then put the Crème Caramel mixture, then make a mixture of 1 box of chocolate cake as indicated on the package and place the cake on the Crème Caramel and then into the oven.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @thesweetrebellion - Instagram @via_newyork - Instagram @ganlifestyle