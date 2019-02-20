You Can Now Make Everyone's Favorite Nutella Cinnamon Rolls at Home

I think we can all agree that a cinnamon roll is a dessert that most people are in love with. Even though it's yumminess is something we can't resist, a lot of us shy away from doing it ourselves at home. We've shown you before how to make basic cinnamon rolls, this time we want to take a little further by adding a touch of everyone's favorite guilty pleasure...Nutella. So take a look below at this delicious homemade Nutella cinnamon rolls recipe.

Ingredients:

- 4 tsp of powdered milk

- 2 cups of Nutella spread

- 2 tsp of cinnamon

- 3 Tbsp of coco powder

- 1 cup of oil

- 1 Tbsp of yeast

- 1 tsp of baking powder

- 2 cups of sugar

- 1 tsp of salt

- 1/4 a cup of powdered sugar

- 2 cups of flour





Steps:

1. In a deep bowl, add the yeast, powdered milk, salt, baking powder flour and oil.

2. Mix the above ingredients together really well until they form a dough. Knead the dough for around 10 minutes.

3. Leave the dough for an hour to rise.

4. Cut the dough into equal sized balls.

5. Spread the balls on a flat surface covered in flour, so they won't stick.

6. Start sprinkling the sugar, coco powder and cinnamon on the dough.

7. Make the dough into a roll and cut it into even circles/rings.

8. Place the Cinnamon roll circles into a tray lined with butter and parchment paper.

9. Put the tray in the oven and leave it in for 20 minutes.

10. When they rise, take the tray out right away and leave them to rest on the side for a while.

11. Place the Nutella in a bowl and melt it with a bit of liquid milk, until you see your preferred color and consistency.

12. Pour the Nutella over your cinammon rolls and enjoy the chocolately goodness!





