7 Yummy Starbucks Drinks You Can Make at Home!

If you're a Starbucks fan, we know you're struggling these days. Since we're all trying to bring some positivity to our days in quarantine, why not learn how to make Starbucks drinks at home? With a few tips you can turn your coffee into something much more sophisticated and get as close as you can to your favorite Starbucks drink.

Here's how to make some of the best Starbucks drinks recipes at home:

How to Make Starbucks Iced Coffee

Starbucks' Iced Coffee is really popular, especially in summer. People need something refreshing and this a perfect alternative to a warm cup of coffee. It wakes you up with caffeine and refreshment.

Ingredients:

- 1/4 cup sugar

- 4 spoons of instant coffee

- 1 cup of water

- Vanilla syrup or any other flavors (as per your choice)

- Milk (as much as you prefer)

- Ice cubes

Steps:

1. In a large jug, mix the water, coffee and additions, if any.

2. Mix them really well and leave them to sit for around 8 hours.

3. The next morning, filter the coffee in another jug or cup, preferably using a filter or the cotton clothes, used for filtering milk and cheese.

4. You know have a basic jug of coffee that you can store in the fridge for about a week.

5. Place ice cubes in a cup of your choice, pour in you coffee and you can now add to it the milk.

How to Make Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino

Ingredients:

- 2 espresso shots (can be replaced with 80 ml brewed coffee)

- 1/3 cup milk

- 1 Tbsp of sugar

- 1 cup ice cubes

- 2 Tbsp of concentrated chocolate syrup

- Whipped cream or chocolate sauce (for serving)

Steps:

1. In a blender, add the ice cubes and coffee.

2. Now add the milk, sugar and chocolate syrup.

3. Mix them well in the blender for around 30 seconds until the mixture is smooth.

4. Pour into a serving cup and add your cream and chocolate sauce topping.

How to Make Starbucks Vanilla Latte

Ingredients:

- 1/4 cup milk

- 1 espresso shot

- 2 Tbsp of vanilla syrup

Steps:

1. Boil your milk on the stove.

2. In your mug, pour in the vanilla and espresso.

3. Now add to them the milk and mix them really well.

4. You can add some foam from the milk on top if you'd like.

How to Make Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte

This is a special fall drink that people are obsessed with. Starbucks only have it in fall, so people made it their mission to try and make it at home so they can have it whenever they like.

How to Make Starbucks Caramel Macchiato

Ingredients:

- 1/4 kg of whole milk

- 2 Tbsp of vanilla syrup

- 2 espresso shots (can be replaced with instant coffee using double the amount)

- Caramel sauce

Steps:

1. Make the espresso in your machine.

2. Heat the milk and pour it into a large cup, then whisk it to get a nice foam.

3. Pour the vanilla syrup over the milk, and add the espresso to them.

5. Drizzle the caramel sauce on top.

How to Make Starbucks American coffee





Image Credits: Via Pinterest

Ingredients:

- 2 Tbsp of coarse coffee

- 1/2 cup of water

Note: You will need to use a French press for this recipe. You can find at a lot of stores, including Starbucks and even Ikea.

Steps:

1. In your French press add the coffee and water, stirring them well together.

2. Now add hot water, filling up the French press all the way.

3. Close the French press but without pushing down the plunger. Leave it for 4 minutes to brew.

4. Now press down the plunger gradually all the way in and pour your coffee into your cup.

How to Make Starbucks Peppermint Mocha

Ingredients:

- 8 drops of liquid stevia (a sugar substitute available in many supermarkets)

- 1 tsp cocoa powder

- 1/2 tsp vanilla

- 1/4 tsp ground mint

- 1 cup of hot coffee

- 1/2 cup hot milk

Steps:

1. Mix all of the above ingredients, stirring the together really well.

2. Place them in your mug and you can top it with some whipped cream.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @coffee.sad