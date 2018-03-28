March 28, 2018 | by Farida Abdel Malek
If the Kitchen Makes You Nervous, Fear Not and Try This Chicken Piccata Recipe
We've got good news for those who are a bit lazy in the kitchen: You can make a delicious meal that will impress your guests, wife/husband and it won't take you hours, nor will it break the bank.
We found this extremely easy recipe for when you need to cook up something quickly that will still satisfy your tummy. This short, step-by-step video will help you give up the late fast food orders and go make something delicious.
Ingredients to make chicken piccata: (Recipe for 2 servings)
- 1 large boneless skinless chicken breast
- Salt & pepper
- Flour
- 3 Tbsp butter
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 Tbsp capers
Steps to make chicken piccata:
Main Image Credits: TasteofHome.com
Video Credits: Tasty.co
