If You Love Bagels, Then These 3 Delicious Recipes Are Made for You!

On cheat days, I like to indulge in bagels for breakfast because they’re so delicious! And if you love bagels as much as I do, then you’ll want to know about the three recipes I picked for you.

1. Bagels with smoked salmon and cream cheese.

Smoked salmon on a bagel is the most famous of them all, so, here’s how it’s done:

First, you need to have, fresh and hot bagels, cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, half a lemon, fresh red onion rings dipped in vinegar.

- Cut the hot and fresh bagel open.

- Spread cream cheese on the lower slice.

- Put some capers over cream cheese

- Lay the smoked salmon over cream cheese and capers.

- Squeeze half the lemon over the smoked salmon.

- Add more capers.

- Add slices of red onion rings.

- Enjoy your bagel with smoked salmon and cream cheese.

2. Bagels with sunny side up eggs, melted cheese, and beef bacon.

This is what you need to make it: fresh and hot bagels, fresh eggs, a slice of your favorite cheese, cheddar, gouda or Emmental, finally you’ll need beef bacon, smoked beef or turkey, and butter.

- In a pan, prepare the sunny side up eggs, and fry the beef bacon if you’re going to use it.

- Then spread butter on the lower slice of bagel.

- Add the slice of cheese, and put in the toaster oven for 5 minutes (more or less) just to make the cheese melt.

- Now add the slice of beef bacon.

- On top, add the sunny side eggs.

- If you want you can also add a layer of spinach or fresh Rocca leaves.

3. Bagels with Nutella, peanut butter, and bananas.

Bagels can be used for desserts too! All you need is fresh bagels, Nutella, peanut butter, and bananas.

- Cut the bagels open.

- Spread a layer of Nutella.

- Spread a layer of peanut butter.

- Cut the bananas into thin slices, and lay them on top.

- Cover the bagel, and bon appetit.