Let This Food Blogger Show You How to Make a Salad in a Jar

Among the many reasons, we all love food bloggers are their tips on how to make our life easier when it comes to food. Salads are great lunch to have every day, but let's face it, we get too lazy to think about the ingredients or what goes well together. So we end up doing the same one all week until you get sick of it. So I don't know about you, but 5 different types of salads that fit in a jar sounds perfect to me.

If eating from a jar sounds like too much of a hassle, then just use the jar to prep your salad, and to carry it on with you, and then just deposit it into a plate when it's time to eat it.





Video & Main Image Credits: The Kitchy Kitchen

