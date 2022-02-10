I'm not a big fan of healthy food; I'd rather eat a juicy burger loaded with calories than salads, but we all need to eat healthy food at some point in our lives to improve our health, skin, and hair. I was on Facebook one day when I came across the low carb lettuce wrap sandwiches; the pictures looked so delicious that I said I'd give it a try, and let me tell you, I haven't been able to stop eating these wraps since; I'm addicted to them. While enjoying it, this could be the only healthy thing I eat. Here are 6 yummy low-carb lettuce wrap sandwiches you don’t want to miss.

Many people wonder, "What kind of lettuce is used for these delicious lettuce wraps?"

This is a question that I was at first confused about, as to which lettuce would be the best, and let me tell you that nothing beats iceberg lettuce. It has the right crunch and, most importantly, it is very simple to wrap. As a result, always choose fresh iceberg lettuce.

What should you put in your lettuce wrap?

Let me tell you, the sky’s the limit; you can put anything you want in it; it all depends on whether you're on a diet or want to eat a certain number of calories, but really anything goes with lettuce wraps and everything tastes delicious. Go on and get creative.

Here are some recipes to get you started with lettuce wrap sandwiches:

1. Burger Lettuce Wrap

If you're on a Keto diet or don't eat bread because you're gluten intolerant, this recipe will allow you to enjoy your burger in a healthy, low-calorie way.

2. Shredded Chicken Lettuce Wrap

If you have leftover chicken, simply combine it with garlic and herb cheese, and don't forget about our shredded chicken, avocado, and peppers. There you have it, a delicious lettuce wrap that you can take to work with you.

3. Cheese Lettuce Wrap

If you're tired of eating chicken or beef sandwiches, try a nice tasty feta cheese lettuce wrap. It's very easy to make and only needs feta cheese, oregano, tomatoes, cucumbers, and olives. It will be ready in no time so you can enjoy your coffee and lettuce wrap in the morning.

4. Turkey Lettuce Wrap

This is my favorite because I love smoked turkey, and this lettuce wrap is a must-try. All you need is your favorite sauce, turkey, cheese of your choice, pickles, tomatoes, and a dash of salt. As soon as your breakfast lettuce wrap is ready, drink a nice fresh orange juice with it for a healthy breakfast.

5. Chickpea Lettuce Wrap

If you're a vegan looking for tasty lettuce wrap recipes, this chickpea lettuce wrap is a must-try! It's very simple to make, and you can make it spicy or not, depending on your taste.

6. Shrimp Lettuce Wrap

If you want to incorporate more seafood into your diet, try shrimp lettuce wraps. Grilled shrimps are a healthier option, but fried shrimp will also work. Just don't forget to top it with your favorite sauces to make it extra tasty.

After all of these delicious sandwiches, I believe you should get up and make one for yourself. Welcome to the lettuce wrap world, and enjoy eating more frequently than you should.



Main Image Credits: Clear Medicine