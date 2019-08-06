Over 7 Meat Marinade Recipes for Grilling Steak, Lamb, Kofta and Kebab

Grilled meat is a classic for the Eid Adha vacation. Everyone can't wait for that perfect Barbecue and get together party, with that delicious grilled taste that's very nostalgic to summer. There are different ways to enjoy beef grilling, wether it's kabab, steak or kofta and they're all delicious. But, despite the classic summer meal being a tradition, there still lies a lot of questions about grilling recipes. Among them: How to marinate meat for grilling? What are the best grilled steak marinade recipes? How to make grilled steak at home? What is the recipe and marinade for gilled kofta? So let's start scrolling down to answer all these questions...

Grilled Meat Marinade Recipes

Grilled Meat Vinegar Marinade Recipe

Ingredients:

- 2 Tbsp Vinegar

- Pinch of salt

- Pinch of black pepper

Steps:

1. Mix all these ingredients together.

2. After cutting the meat to your desired cuts, cover with and leave it in the marinade for 10 minutes and then you can start grilling.





Grilled Meat Onion & Lemon Marinade Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 onion

- Juice of 1 lemon

- 1 Tbsp of mixed spice

- Pinch of salt

- Pinch of black pepper

- 1 tsp vinegar

Steps:

1. Mince the onion and use a sifter to obtain the juice of the onion.

2. Add the onion juice to the rest of the ingredients and mix really well.

3. After cutting the meat, add it to the marinade.

4. Cover it well and leave it the fridge until the next morning.

5. Now you can start grilling and enjoying the amazing taste.





Grilled Meat Soya Marinade Recipe

Ingredients:

- Juice of 2 lemons

- 2 Tbsp Soya sauce

- 2 Tbsp mustard

- Pinch of salt

- 1 Tbsp vinegar

- 1/4 tsp mixed spice

Steps:

1. Mix all the ingredients together.

2. Place the meat in the marinade after cutting it.

3. Leave the meat In the marinade for 2 hours and then you can start grilling it.





Grilled Meat Milk Marinade Recipe

Ingredients:

- 2 Tbsp olive oil

- 1 cup of yogurt

- 2 tsp ground red chili pepper

- 2 Tbsp vinegar

- 1 onion (minced)

- 1 tsp cumin

- 1 tsp curry

- Juice of half a lemon

- 1/2 a lemon (sliced)

- Pinch of salt

- Pinch of black pepper

Steps:

1. Mix all the ingredients together.

2. Cut the meat and then leave it in the marinade.

3. Leave the meat in the marinade from 1-2 hours.





Grilled Lamb Marinade Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 onion

- 1 Tomato

- Pinch of salt

- Pinch of black pepper

- 1 tsp mixed spice (you can add more depending on your preference)

- A small pinch or a sprinkle of ground nutmeg

- Juice of 1 lemon

- 1 Tbsp Vinegar

Steps:

1. Grind the onion really well. Sift out the juice and leave it on the side.

2. Juice the tomato and sift it as well.

3. Mix the tomato and onion juice with the rest of the ingredients.

4. Place the meat in the marinade and cover it well.

5. Leave it in the fridge for 4 hours or until the next day.





Egyptian-Style Grilled Kebab Marinade Recipe

Ingredients:

- 2 tsp cumin

- 2 Tbsp olive oil

- Pinch of salt

- Pinch of parsley

- 1 onion (diced finely)

- 1 tsp black pepper

- 1 Tbsp vinegar

Steps:

1. Mix all the ingredients together.

2. Cut the meat into small sized cubes and them place in the marinade.

3. Leave the meat in the marinade for at least 1 hour.





Chef Sherbini Grilled Kebab Marinade Recipe

Ingredients:

- 3 tomatoes

- 3 colored bell peppers (diced into squares)

- 2 red onions (diced into squares)

- Salt & pepper to preference

- Juice of 1 lemon

- 2 Tbsp honey

- 3 garlic cloves

- 1 tsp rosemary

- 1 tsp thyme

Steps:

1. Place minced meat in a deep bowl and add the salt, pepper, thyme and rosemary to it.

2. Mince half of the onion and extract it's juice then add it to the meat.

3. Mince the garlic and add it as well.

4. Mince the tomatoes in a blender and sweeten it with the honey. Then add the lemon.

5. Add the rest of the diced onion, peppers to the meat and mix everything well together.





Grilled Kofta Marinade Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1/2 Tbsp garlic powder

- 1/2 Tbsp meat spice

- 1/2 Tbsp onion powder

- 1/2 Tbsp ground nutmeg

- 2 onions (minced)

- Salt (to preference)

- 8 tsp rice

- 1/2 Tbsp baking powder

- 1/4 Tbsp cinnamon

- 1/2 cup tomato juice

- 10 grams of fat

Steps:

Whether you're going to cook it on the grill or charcoal, these ingredients will be perfect for both ways.

1. Soak the rice in warm water for 10 minutes and then sift it.

2. Blend the rice with the pieces of fat in a blender.

3. Put the onions in the blender and then sift it to obtain the juice.

4. Add the pepper, salt, nutmeg, meat spice, onion powder, garlic powder and cinnamon to the onion juice.

5. Mix the rice-fat mix with the minced meat.

6. Add the onion juice mixture to the minced meat and blend really well.

7. Leave the meat in the marinade for at least 3 hours.





Okay, so now that we're done talking about the steak marinade recipes, let's move on to how to prepare grilled meat recipes...





Grilled Meat Recipe on Charcoal





Ingredients:



- 2 Kilos meat, cut into cubes (you can increase the amount depending on how many you're feeding)

- 2 Tbsp tomato sauce

- 5 tomatoes

- 7 medium sized onions

- 1/4 cup olive oil

- 1/4 lemon juice

- 1 Tbsp salt

- 1 tsp cinnamon

- 1 tsp mixed spice

- 1 tsp black pepper

Steps:

1. Peel the onions and cut them in half or in slices.

2. Take half of the onion portion and blend it with the all the above ingredients, excluding the tomatoes.

3. Leave the meat in this mixture for an hour.

4. Cut the tomatoes in half or in slices.

5. Start adding each piece of meat on the skewers along with sliced of tomatoes and onions.

6. Start placing the skewers on the charcoal grill and turn them on different sides every once in a while.

7. You can serve this dish with a salad or bread or any preferred side dish.

Note: You can use any of the marinade recipes above.

Grilled Lamb Recipe on Charcoal





A lot of people struggle with grilling lamb, however, with these steps you can guarantee a wonderful taste.

Ingredients:

- The lamb marinade (you can use the marinade provided above)

- 2 kilos of lamb, chopped in small pieces with some fat remnants in the cuts.

Steps:

1. Use a meat tenderizer or mallet to obtain smoothness in the pieces of lamb (lamb meat can sometimes get hard and difficult to chew).

2. Place the lamb in the marinade, making sure it's covered in the marinade really well.

3. Leave it for 2 hours or a whole day, if you can.

4. Heat up the charcoal really well before placing the lamb on the grill.

5. Insert skewers in the meat and make sure you pierce the meat gently with a knife to ensure the heat goes all the way through.

6. Start placing the skewers on the grill, but make sure you place them on the corners and not directly on top of the charcoal so it doesn't burn easily.

7. The instant you see that the meat has cooked, take it off the grill and place it on your serving plate.

Grilled Meat Recipe in the Oven





If barbecuing and grilling isn't an option for you, no worries, you can still make these yummy recipes at home in your oven.

Ingredients:



- The meat marinade (you can use the marinades provided above)

- 2 kilos meat (you can increase the amount depending on how many you're feeding)

Steps:

1. Cook the meat in a pot with water over heat until it boils.

2. Once it's cooked take it off the heat and drain the water, leaving the meat on the side.

3. Place the meat and cover it in the marinate really well, leaving it for a while to marinate (keep in mind that cooked meat absorbs marinade a lot quicker).

4. Place the meat in the oven grill or in a tray with a coat of olive oil.





Grilled Kofta Recipe

Ingredients:

- Kofta marinade (you can use the marinade provided above)

- 1/2 kilo minced meat (lamb or beef)

- butter or ghee

- 3 Tbsp onion juice

- 2 Tbsp tomato sauce

Steps:

1. Marinate the meat really well and leave it in the fridge for 3 hours.

2. Mix the onion juice and tomato juice together in a small bowl.

3. Dip your fingers in the onion and tomato mixture and start forming the kofta fingers.

4. Brush a tray with butter or ghee and start arranging the kofta.

5. Place the tray in the oven.

6. Leave the kofta in the oven to cook. Prepare a piece of lit charcoal wrapped in aluminum foil.

7. Once the kofta has cooked, take it out of the oven and place the aluminum wrapped charcoal in the middle of the tray.

8. Cover the tray for a couple of minutes and then when you remove the lid, you will get that amazing whiff of grilling.

Bon Appétit!





