You'd think that shawarma can only be eaten at restaurants and those street food shops, but actually, you can make it at home. Of course, it won't taste the same as the shawarma that comes off the spit which takes hours to grill by rotating all day long, but let's just say that this meat shawarma recipe that you can prepare at home is the next best thing.



Ingredients:



1 Kilo Meat

1 Teaspoon Salt

1 Teaspoon Pepper

1 Teaspoon Shawarma Spices

1 Teaspoon Onion Powder

1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 Teaspoon Sumac

2 Tablespoons of Vinegar

2 Lemons

1/4 Cup Oil

1/2 Cup Water

1 Onion

1 Tomato

1 Parsley Head





Recipe to make shawarma soup at home:

1. Mix the vinegar, lemon juice, shawarma spices, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder into a bowl.2. Slice the meat into strips and then add to the bowl, leave to marinate for two hours.3. In a frying pan, add oil and the marinated meat strips, then leave on medium heat on the stove top to simmer for 10 minutes.4. Add hot water and then cover the frying pan, afterwards leave to cook for 30 minutes.5. Add the onion slices, diced tomates, chopped parsley and a pinch of summac to the meat and whisk all the ingredients together then turn off the heat.To have the ultimate meat shawarma experience, slice open the Lebanese pita bread, spread some tahini sauce (1/2 cup tahini, 1/4 cup vinegar, 1/2 cup water, 2 squeezed lemons, pinch of salt, lemon, cumin, mix all and it's ready) and then add the cooked meat, have some pickled cucumbers on the side and you're set to eat your homemade shawarma.