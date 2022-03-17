You're used to your mother cooking the most delicious food for you, right? With Mother's Day approaching, why not surprise her by cooking for her instead? It doesn't have to be a three-course meal; in fact, I recommend going for dessert to show her how sweet and lovable she is! If you're looking for Mother's Day dessert ideas, you've come to the right place, and you'll find just what you're looking for to enjoy with your mother. Here are Mother's Day desserts to spoil your mum.

Let’s Spoil Your Mother With These Yummy Ideas:



Flower-shaped Cupcakes



Instead of getting her a flower bouquet to put in a vase, get her edible ones, such as flower-shaped cupcakes, and use a real stem and leaves to make it look like a real flower bouquet.

Image Credits: Country Living

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

7 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/3 cup whole buttermilk

Vanilla Buttercream

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 pound confectioners' sugar

6 to 8 tablespoons heavy cream, at room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Pink and green food coloring

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (176 degrees Celsius). A 12-cup standard muffin pan should be lined with cupcake liners. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Using an electric mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Mix in the eggs one at a time, just until combined after each addition. Pour the batter into the prepared pan after adding the vanilla extract and buttermilk. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the pan to cool completely on a wire rack. Cream the butter and sugar together for 1 to 2 minutes. After adding the cream, vanilla, and salt, beat for 1 minute more. Transfer them to bowls and color them with food coloring to achieve the desired hues. Simply cut a corner of the bag. On top of the cupcakes, pipe a rose pattern in pink buttercream. Garnish with green leaves if desired.

Strawberry Pie

If your mother loves strawberries, make her a nice strawberry pie, and don't forget the ice cream.

Image Credits: Country Living

A Blueberry Cookie Sandwich

On Mother's Day, serve these soft and tender heavy whipping cream cookies with fresh blueberries.

Image Credits: Country Living

Ingredients:

2 spooned and leveled 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

14 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

14 teaspoon baking soda

1 pound unsalted butter, at room temperature

granulated sugar (1/2 cup)

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 egg

1 cup of buttermilk

6 ounces blueberries

Mascarpone cheese, 8 oz.

1 tablespoon lemon zest

3 tablespoons. confectioners' sugar

1 tablespoon buttermilk

A pinch of kosher salt

Direction:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Use parchment paper to line three large baking sheets. Mix the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a large mixing bowl.

For 2 to 3 minutes, with an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and lemon zest until light and fluffy. Beat in the flour mixture and buttermilk, beginning and ending with the flour mixture, until just combined. Fold in the berries last.

Scoop about 1 1/2 tablespoons of batter onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing them 2 inches apart. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes in batches, or until puffed and the tops spring back when lightly pressed.

Prepare the filling: With an electric mixer on medium speed, combine the mascarpone, lemon zest, confectioners' sugar, buttermilk, and salt for about 1 minute.

Distribute the filling evenly on the bottoms of half of the cookies. Sandwich with any remaining cookies.

Lemon-Poppy Seed Glazed Madeleines

If you want to make something for your mother to enjoy with her tea, try this soft French cake.

Fruit Tarts in the Shape of Flowers

You can make her cute flower-shaped tarts and fill them with her favorite fillings, such as lemon curd or fruit jam.

Image Credits: Country Living

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1 large egg yolk

2 tablespoons whole milk

Confectioners' sugar

1 cup lemon curd or fruit jam

Directions:

In a food processor, combine flour, sugar, and salt 4 to 5 times. Add the butter and pulse 8 to 10 times until the mixture resembles wet sand. Process for 5 to 20 seconds, or until the dough begins to form a ball around the blade. Grease two mini muffin pans lightly. Cut out 12 flowers with a 3 1/2-inch scallop-shaped cookie cutter. Press flowers into prepared pans with care, alternating with petals every other cup of dough. In the refrigerator for 1 hour before serving. Preheat the oven to 350 °F (176 °C) and bake for 14 to 16 minutes, or until the edges are lightly golden brown. Allow it to cool completely on a wire rack in the pan. Dust the cups lightly with confectioners' sugar. Filled with curd or jam and served.

Strawberry Trifles, layered and delicious

This is a very simple recipe that only requires four ingredients! And, let's face it, anything in a cute mason jar is always a good idea that your mum will appreciate!

Image Credits: Pinterest

Delicious Chocolate Lollipops

If your mother is a chocoholic, she will love this. You can top it with marshmallows, sprinkles, or any candy you want.

Image Credits: Country Living

Directions:

To make this simple dessert, simply melt your mother's favorite chocolate in a bowl set over a gently simmering heatproof bowl of water. After your chocolate has melted, set it aside for a few minutes to cool. On top of a flat surface or a board, place some wax paper or another thin board on top. Make sure your fridge has enough room for the entire thing. Pour the melted chocolate into a piping bag or spoon small blobs or puddles of chocolate onto the plastic wrap or board with a teaspoon. It will be extremely runny. After that, set it aside to cool before decorating and serving.

Chocolate Pudding

They're simple to make and come in a mason jar! What could be better than that?

Image Credits: Delish

A Vegan Cheesecake for the Vegan Mum

If your mother is vegan or prefers a healthy lifestyle, a vegan cheesecake is an excellent choice. What about the cream cheese, you may be wondering. Instead, it will be cashew.

Image Credits: Healthy Happy LifI

Cake Pops

Cake pops are a great idea to serve alongside her morning coffe, but don't forget to add sprinkles to make it look extra colorful.

Image Credits: Delish

Mini Donuts

If your mother has a sweet tooth and prefers to begin her day with something sweet. These mini lemony donuts are perfect for serving alongside other brunch items.

Image Credits: Pinterest

Ingredients:

¼ cup of sugar

2 pink lemons, zest

2 tablespoons light brown sugar plus 2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 tablespoons unsweetened butter (at room temperature)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

14 teaspoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon baking powder

1 egg

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/3 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup whole milk

¾ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon full-fat milk

2–3 tablespoons pink lemon juice

pink food coloring (optional)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit (218 degrees Celsius). Lightly grease a mini donut pan (if you have two, grease both pans). In a small bowl, mix the sugar and lemon zest. Brown sugar should be added. Set aside for now. For 2 minutes, beat the butter in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix in the lemon sugar and vegetable oil. 3 minutes later, the mixture will be fluffy. Mix in the egg. Mix in the baking powder, baking soda, salt, and vanilla extract with a spatula. Mix thoroughly. Using a spatula, continue to stir and add the flour and milk to the butter mixture in three additions, beginning and ending with the flour. Mix until everything is thoroughly combined. Avoid overmixing. Fill the donut pan all the way to the rim with batter after spooning it into a piping bag or Ziploc bag. 6–8 minutes in the oven. Use a toothpick to check the doneness of the donuts. The toothpick should come out clean. Remove it from the oven and leave it to cool for 5 minutes in the pan. Place the donuts on a cooling rack to cool completely. If you have extra batter, clean and dry the donut pan. Repeat by filling the pan and lightly greasing it. In a medium mixing bowl, mix powdered sugar and lemon juice to make the glaze. Pour in the milk, 1½ tablespoons of lemon juice, and the pink food coloring (if using). Whisk everything together until smooth. If the frosting is too thick, add some more lemon juice. Allow the glaze to set for 20 minutes before glazing the donuts.

Final thoughts..

Whatever you make, your mom will love it for sure, because, come on, they are our moms and they love anything we do, and just the effort to go an extra mile shows how much you love her.

Main Image Credits: Shelf Cooking