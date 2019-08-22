Nigella Lawson's Fig Dessert Recipe Is so Quick and Perfect for Summer

If I haven't mentioned that already Nigella Lawson is one of my favorite humans on the planet. When I discovered her recipe videos online, my love for food and my inspiration and hope to cook properly one day bolted through the roof. I find watching her videos so relaxing and her recipes are cosy, easy and relatable. I've been seeing figs around everyone's homes this summer, so I thought who better to go to for a delicious and easy dessert with figs.

Ingredients:

- 12 figs

- 50 g unsalted butter

- 1 Tbsp vanilla sugar

- 1 tsp cinnamon

- 1 1/2 tsp orange flower water

- 1 1/2 tsp rosewater

- 100 g pistachios (chopped narrowly)

- 500 ml mascarpone cheese

Steps:

1. Preheat your oven to the highest temperature you can.

2. Cut the figs into quarters, leaving the bottom unsliced so it can hold its shape.

3. Place the figs, leaving them open in heat proof tray.

4. In a pan, melt the butter and then add the cinnamon, sugar, rosewater and orange flower water.

5. Stir this mixture well and then pour over the figs, making sure it pours inside the openings.

6. Bake the figs for a few minutes in the oven.

7. Serve 2 or 3 figs on an individual plate along side a dollop of mascarpone cheese.

8. Drizzle some of the butter mixture on the cheese as well and then sprinkle the pistachios on the figs and cheese.





Recipe & Main Image Credits: Nigella Lawson