Lifestyle Header image fustany kitchen easy nutella cookies recipe mainimage

| by Zeina Tawfik

A Really Yummy Nutella Cookies Recipe That's So Easy to Make

Anytime is great time for cookies, especially when they're made with everyone's irressitable favorite...Nutells. Here's an easy Nutella cookies recipe that you can prepare to share some love with your family and friends. Not only will they be impressed, but they might ask you to get up and make some more. You don't need to be a baking pro to get these Nutella cookies ready. They're fast to make and we guarantee that your cookie jar will be empty in no time.

Ingredients:

- 3/4 Cup Flour

- 1/4 Cup Sugar

- 1 Cup Nutella

- 1/4 Cup Chocolate Chips

- 1 Egg

Steps:

1. Start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees.

2. Combine the flour, sugar, egg, Nutella into a large bowl and mix together until they form a dough.

3. Now add the chocolate chips until it gets evenly mixed into the dough.

4. Use a cookie sheet, place it on a tray and start making dough balls, each about 1 inch in diameter.

5. Place the dough balls on the tray, about 2 inches apart and press with your hands to create thick disks.

6. Bake the Nutella cookies in the oven for 10 minutes.

7. Enjoy your freshly baked Nutella cookies warm with moist chocolate chips or leave it to cool down for crunchy bites.

Main Image Credits: Manila Spoon


Find out how to make the most delicious recipes from our Kitchen section here.




