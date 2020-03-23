2

| by Mai Atef

13 Online Stores in the Middle East to Save You From Supermarket Runs

A lot of us struggle to with our weekly or daily grocery shopping because of our busy schedule,  crowded supermarkets and even hygiene, especially these days, going to the supermarket is not easy. There are a lot of online Grocery stores in the Middle East and online supermarkets that will save you from the hassle of waiting in line and worrying about your health

Tip: Always disinfect the products you get from the supermarket, weather you shopped at the store or got an online delivery. 

You could also minimize your supermarket runs by learning how to keep your vegetables and fruits fresh for as long as possible

Online Stores that are available all around the Middle East

1. Souq

At Souq, you can find a lot of home necessities including food like rice and pasta. They also have detergents, tissues and baby diapers. They're available in many MENA countries, like Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

2. Jumia

At Jumia, you can find a lot of foods to help you cook for the week. They have legumes, rice, pastas, spices and drinks. They also have cleaning necessities like disinfectants and detergents. They're also active in various countries in the Middle East.

3. Noon

All your cooking needs could be found at Noon. They have very reasonably priced pastas, rice and legumes. They also have disinfectants, toilet paper and kitchen paper towels, that you can easily shop for online. Noon also deliver to most countries in the Middle East.

4. Carrefour

If you're finding difficult to shop for food at a grocery store near you, you can shop for whatever you need online at Carrefour. They have everything you need from food, spices, ghee, oil, rice and pasta. They also have a large collection of home necessities. 

Carrefour has branches in most of the MENA region. They're available in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

Online supermarkets in Egypt

5. Grocety

Groety is an online grocery store where you can buy different foods, from vegetables and fish to baked goods and frozen food. It also has most drinks, coffee and tea.

6. Dakakyn Stores

Dakakyn is a really good online supermarket because the have a lot of vegetables and fruits of all kinds. They also meat and poultry, with which you can specify the exact quantity you want.

7. Gomla

Gomla have a lot of options as well, including all kinds of dairy products. If you are looking for drinks or sweets, they have a dedicated section for them on the website. 

Online grocery stores in Saudi Arabia

8. Khodar & More

One of the best online grocery stores in Riyadh is Khodar & More. You can find all kinds of food, from vegetables and fruits to meat, poultry and fish. They also carry dairy products, like milk, cheese and yogurt.

If you're vegan and dairy and meat aren't for you, we have some amazing vegan recipes here...

9. Aswaq.com

At Aswaq you can shop for all your rice, pasta and legumes. They also have a lot of cleaning supplies and disinfectants, so you can protect yourself from any germs. 

10. Avokado

Avokado makes it so easy to buy your fruits and veggies online. They also have herbs, drinks and really good honey.

Online grocery markets in Kuwait

11. Baqala Grocery

You can easily buy vegetables and fruits online through Baqala. It delivers to different places in Kuwait. It has everything you need, whether it's food or home cleaning products.

We have really cool tips on how to clean your home quickly here...

12. Gourmet me

Gourmet me has all the food you could need. It also has a special section for baked goods, drinks and sweets.

Online grocery shops in Amman

13. Khaderji

You can buy all the vegetables you need, if you're in Amman, either by calling them or through their website. They have vegetables, fruits, frozen meat and poultry.

