This summer, your four walls at home are not enough to keep the heat out. We're all in need of constant refreshments. and getting out of the house in this hot weather to get a cool glass of ice tea is not an option. We've got a very flavorful iced tea peach recipe for you that is so easy it does not need any skills at all, you don't even need to heat water! The flavors here are incredible and fresh. Check it out and you'll find your fridge stocked with it all year.







Ingredients:



- 1 Liter of water.

- 2 peach tea bags. (caffeinated or not depending on preference)

- Nectarines. (if not available then use peaches)

- Cinnamon.

- Star anise.

- Honey or Stevia.





Steps:

1. Add the tea bags to room temperature water.

2. Leave indoors overnight or outdoors in sun to help the flavor come out more.

3. Add thin slices of nectarines.

4. Add in a cinnamon stick.

5. Throw in a star anise.

6. Put it in the fridge until cool.

7. Add honey or Stevia, amount depending on your taste. And Enjoy!









Main Image Credits: Sugar & Cloth