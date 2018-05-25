Since steak is personally my all-time favorite lunch, I decided not to hit my favorite restaurant and try cooking it at home. Turns out cooking steak is not so hard after all! The tender crisp meat along with the appetizing sauce make the perfect combination. For a remarkable lunch, check out the pepper steak recipe:





What you will need:

2 Cups fresh green peppers

1/2 Kilogram thin sliced steak meat

1 Medium onion (cut into slices)

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1/4 Tsp garlic powder

3 Tbsp cornstarch

1/5 cup beef broth

1 Tbsp oil





Steps:

1. Mix cornstarch, beef broth, soy and garlic and set aside.

2. Add a tablespoon of oil to the surface of the saucepan and stir-fry the steak slices on both sides until well cooked. Make sure the stove top is on medium heat.

3. Add peppers and onion to the sauce pan, and then add the beef broth mixture and stir well. Cook until it all thickens and blends completely.

4. Serve the steak with white rice, french fries or steamed vegetables.





We Recommend:

Bershka Feather Print Swimsuit

How to Clean Your Electric Kettle

What Green Tea Can Do For Your Skin

