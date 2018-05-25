Since steak is personally my all-time favorite lunch, I decided not to hit my favorite restaurant and try cooking it at home. Turns out cooking steak is not so hard after all! The tender crisp meat along with the appetizing sauce make the perfect combination. For a remarkable lunch, check out the pepper steak recipe:
What you will need:
2 Cups fresh green peppers
1/2 Kilogram thin sliced steak meat
1 Medium onion (cut into slices)
1 Tbsp soy sauce
1/4 Tsp garlic powder
3 Tbsp cornstarch
1/5 cup beef broth
1 Tbsp oil
Steps:
1. Mix cornstarch, beef broth, soy and garlic and set aside.
2. Add a tablespoon of oil to the surface of the saucepan and stir-fry the steak slices on both sides until well cooked. Make sure the stove top is on medium heat.
3. Add peppers and onion to the sauce pan, and then add the beef broth mixture and stir well. Cook until it all thickens and blends completely.
4. Serve the steak with white rice, french fries or steamed vegetables.
About the Author
Dalia Hosny
As soon as Dalia steps into the office, you can't help but have a big smile on your face and know that you will be up for a not-so-typical day with her presence! The youngest member of the Fustany Team is really a moving bundle of joy with an eclectic sense of fashion and style. Marc Jacobs is her favorite designer yet at the same time she adores the artistic vibe of Alexander McQueen and the quirkiness of Lanvin. Throwing jokes here and there, Dalia keeps her energy levels up by making sure she eats an apple everyday, as she thinks of it as her Red Bull can. Her over-sized handbag includes the most random things, think pantoufle (true story!) and her camera that she loves and can rarely be spotted without. Dalia might surprise you with her alter ego when you least expect it, be ready for it or for her other 10 personalities, we think she has an awesome acting career ahead of her. A typical Dalia moment at the office is casually finding her talking to herself while video-editing! Dalia would never leave home without her iPhone, blusher, mascara and Gucci perfume. You can reach her on dalia@fustany.com or on Twitter @DaliaHosny.