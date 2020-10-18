5 Pumpkin Dessert Recipes That Will Quickly Get You in the Fall Mood

What does fall smell like? For a lot of people it's pumpkin desserts. If you're looking for ways to make your home smell like fall without lighting up your Bath & Body Works candle these pumpkin dessert recipes will do the trick. Fall into the beauty of fall with these 5 pumpkin recipes for dessert.

Classic Pumpkin Pie Recipe

This is the classic pumpkin dessert and the first thing you think of when you think of pumpkin desserts. This recipe and video by Preppy Kitchen is easy to follow and will help you perfect your pumpkin pie.

Pumpkin Honey Bake Cake

Image & Recipe Credits: Bunny's War, Oven

This juicy delicious looking cake is a great way to get a pumpkin flair in your fall kitchen without having to put in a lot of effort.

Ingredients:

- Yellow cake mix (1 box)

- 4 eggs

- 3/4 cup canned pumpkin (like Libby's)

- 1/2 cup sour cream

- 1/2 cup vegetable oil

- 3/4 cups brown sugar

- 2 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

- 1/2 cup walnuts (chopped)

Glaze

- 1 cup powdered sugar

- 1 tsp vanilla

- 2 Tbsp Milk

Steps:

1. Preheat the over to 350.

2. Prepare a baking pan, greasing the sides and bottom.

3. Mix together the cake mix, eggs, oil, pumpkin puree, sour cream and pumpkin spice in a bowl, using an electric mixer on medium.

4. Mix for 2 minutes until they're well combined.

5. Place in the bottom of your prepped pan, only 2 cups from the batter.

6. Mix together well the walnuts and brown sugar.

7. Spread this mix over the top of the batter in the pan.

8. Now add carefully or spoon over the remaining cake batter to the pan, on top of the walnut and sugar mixture, spreading it smoothly.

9. Bake the cake for around 35 minutes, making sure it's fully bakes by placing in a toothpick and seeing if it comes out clean.

10. Mix well the powdered sugar, vanilla and milk in a bowl.

11. When the cake comes out of the over, drizzle this glaze over it, covering all the sides and top.

12. Let it cool and then serve.

Pumpkin Pudding Recipe

If you're looking for a yummy cold, creamy and refreshing dessert recipe for fall...why not try out this pumpkin pudding recipe by AngelKitchen. It's also really easy and simple.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip

Image & Recipe Credits: Yellow Bliss Road

I love when people get creative with dessert recipe ideas. This is actually a pumpkin dip! It's great for when you have people over and you want to have something simple that is still delicious and will impress.

Ingredients:

- 8 ounces room temperate cream cheese.

- 3 ounces cheesecake flavored instant pudding. (You can skip this if you don't like using artificial flavors)

- 1 cup of pumpkin pureee

- 1 Tbsp brown sugar

- 1 Tbsp pumpkin pie spice.

- Dipping options of choice (biscuits, apples, wafers and so on...)

Steps:

1. Mix the pumpkin and cream cheese together really well using an electric mixer.

2. Add in the cheesecake powder mix, brown sugar and spice, also mixing in really well.

3. Cover them and leave them in the fridge for at least half an hour.

4. Sprinkle some cinnamon on top and serve your dip with your biscuits and/or apples...

Pumpkin Pie Cinnamon Rolls

We know you guys love cinnamon rolls and this recipe seems like exactly what we need for fall. Check out how Laura in the Kitchen does her's.