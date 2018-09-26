Cooking After Work Is No More a Nightmare If You Try Our 20 Mins Recipes

After work, everyone probably doesn't want to think about more stuff to do for the rest of the day! What if you have to think everyday about what you should cook? If you're the one responsible for the day's main meal, while you go out for work each and everyday, then this article is for you.

Who said quick recipes can't be delicious as well? For a change, try these nontraditional recipes that will not consume more than 20 minutes, and watch how happy you and your family will be with the tasty meal! Don't miss out!

1. Lemon Broccoli Penne Pasta





Image credits: Instagram @rufi_eats

This recipe will not take more than 20 minutes to be served; you can even leave the pasta to boil while you change your clothes!

Ingredients:



- 200 gm penne pasta

- 2 small cups broccoli

- 1 tsp crushed garlic

- 1 small cup tomatoes

- 1/4 cup of pesto sauce (as desired)

- 1/4 cup of fetta cheese

- 1/2 cup of lemon juice

- 2 basil rods (cut)

Steps:



1. Pre-boil the pasta.

2. Immerse the broccoli in boiling water for 2 minutes then drain it.

3. Put the tomatoes in the oven for around 5 minutes till it dries.

4. Mix the broccoli, tomatoes, garlic, lemon and pesto sauce all together then add the pasta and mix again.





2. Thai-chicken





Image credits: Instagram @tippsinthekitch



This recipe is a magical one, I myself always pick it whenever I don't feel like cooking! The secret is in the light soy sauce. It is recommended to eat this chicken recipe with white rice.

Ingredients:

- 2 Tbsp of olive oil or sesame oil (whichever you prefer)

- 1 small sliced onion

- 1 sliced paprika

- small broccoli, chopped

- 6 cloves of garlic

- 1/2 kg boneless chicken

- 3 Tbsp spoons of soy sauce

Steps:

1. Heat the oil in a deep pan.

2. Fry each of the onions, paprika & broccoli all together in the pan.

3. After they turn golden, add the garlic and the soy sauce.

4. Put the vegetables in a plate of your choice.

5. Heat more oil, this time use it to fry your chicken cubes/slices.

6. Add the soy sauce on the fried chicken.

7. Mix the fried chicken with the vegetables and serve.





Scottish Smoked Salmon with Potatoes







Image credits: Instagram @tippsinthekitch

In this recipe, all the time you need will be for boiling the potatoes only!

Ingredients:

- 100 gm smoked salmon

- 100 gm labneh or creamy cheese

- 2 packs of radish, chopped

- 1/2 lemon

- 2 tsp of garlic, crushed

- 2 Pre-boiled potatoes

Steps:

1. Remove the potato filling.

2. Mix what you removed from the potato with the lemon, labneh/cheese, garlic and smoked salmon.

3. Place your mix onto the potato, then garnish your meal with radish!

Main Image Credits: Instagram @foodgawker

