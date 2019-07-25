Delicious, Fast, Easy: Mango Banana Smoothie Recipe

A mango banana smoothie is the best thing you can do for yourself in this hot weather. Having a refreshing cold smoothie like this will help wake you up in this drowsy heat. This drowsiness will not put you in the mood to get cooking in the kitchen. There are so many smoothies you can try out for summer, here are some other great ones: watermelon smoothie, blueberry smoothie and even green smoothies.

If you want something quick and easy, zero effort needed. This mango banana smoothie recipe is a quick 'throw everything in a blender' summer drink, that you can even make in bulk for when you have people over. Always think about the fruits that you want to include more in your diet and have summer smoothies be your tool for that. If you want to actually lose weight there are some fruits that can with help that, so try having them in a smoothie.

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup of pineapple juice

- 2 cups of cubed frozen mango

- 1/2 banana

- 1/2 cup of yogurt

- 1 Tbsp honey

Steps:

1. Cut up the banana and place it in a blender

2. Leave the frozen mango to thaw for a while before adding it in the blender.

3. Add to the mix, the yogurt, pineapple juice and honey, until the mixture is well blended.

4. Pour the smoothie into the glass and enjoy that yummy summer flavor.





Main Image Credits: Penny Wise Mama