Ramadan Iftar Menu: Fattet Kebab Hala, Tomato Soup, Hummus and Atayef

I can't begin to count the amount of times my mother has asked me, "What should I make for Iftar?" So how about making your Ramadan days a little easier by giving you a Ramadan menu of the day with recipes to follow. Check out these Ramadan Iftar recipes and Ramadan dessert recipe.

Main Dish:

Fattet Kebab Hala Recipe

Maha Shaarawy is taking over our Instagram stories today to show you how to make this yummy Kebab Hala recipe. Go over to our Instagram to follow her steps.

Soup:





Tomato Soup Recipe





Ingredients:

- 3 tomatoes

- 1 medium sized onion

- 3 garlic cloves

- 2 chicken broth cubes

- Salt to preference

- 50 grams of olive oil

- 1 litre of water

- Parsley for decoration

Steps:

1. In a big pot on heat, add olive oil and wait until its heats up.

2. Add the onions and garlic and mix them well.

3. Cut the tomatoes into 4 slices each and place them with the previous mixture.

4. Add the salt and broth and stir really well.

5. Add the water and leave it until the soup cooks.

6. Once it does, place it in a blender and make sure it get smooth and uniform.

7. Sift the soup, place it in a bowl, decorate with parsley and you're done!





The Salad:

Hummus with Tahini Recipe









Ingredients:



- Juice of 3 lemons

- 1 cup of hummus seeds

- 1 cup of tahini

- 1 clove of garlic, crushed

- 1/4 a cup of olive oil

- 1/4 tsp of pepper

- Chopped parsley

- Salt to preference

Steps:

1. Clean the hummus really well and leave it to soak in water overnight.

2. The next day, cook the hummus.

3. Once cooked, take it of the heat and mash it really well.

4. Move the hummus to another bowl and add the tahini, lemon, garlic, salt and pepper.

5. Mix it really well then move to your presentation bowl.

6. Add a small amount of olive oil on the surface and decorate with some hummus seeds and parsley.





Dessert:

Atayef with Nuts Recipe

Ingredients:

- 2 cups of water

- 2 cups of flour

- 1/2 a cup of semolina flour

- 3 Tbsp of baking powder

- 1 Tbsp of rose water

- Corn oil

- Nuts of your preference

Steps:

1. Add the water, flour, semolina, baking powder, rose water in a blender on an average speed until the mixture is a liquid form

2. Leave the batter on the side for 30 minutes.

3. Take out a pan and wait till it's heated before adding the batter.

4. Pour small circles of the batter in the pan one at a time.

5. Wait for a few seconds until bubbles start appearing on it.

6. Wait until all the bubbles dry out and stop before taking it out and placing it on a tray. Cover them with a clean towel.

7. Add your nuts filling in the Atayef.

8. Pinch the outsides to close the Atayef and prevent the filling from falling out.

9. Add oil in a pot and wait till it heats up.

10. Start adding your Atayef in the oil. Remove them when they are golden brown.

11. Wait for them to cool down before presenting them on a nice plate.



