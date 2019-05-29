Ramadan Iftar Menu: Indian Spiced Beef Ribs, Tomato Soup and Carrot Pudding

Today's we're serving you an entirely Indian menu. We know by now Ramadan Iftar table might be getting a little repetitive and you're looking for something new to change things up a bit. These recipes are delicious and different, so hit the grocery store and start preparing for today Ramadan Iftar menu.

Main Dish:

Indian Spiced Beef Ribs Recipe





Asmaa Hesham from the 'Devil Wears an Apron' is back with us again, to bless us with this delicious addition to our Indian cuisine knowledge. She's showing us all the steps we need to follow on our Instagram stories.







Soup:

Indian Tomato Avocado Soup Recipe





Ingredients:

- 3 stems of scallions or green onions

- 1 cup of coriander stems, without the leaves

- 3 red peppers (grilled and peeled)

- 2 cans of canned chopped tomatoes

- 1 garlic clove (mashed)

- 2 avocados

- 2 lemons

- 2 Tbsp mozzarella cheese

- 1/4 cup olive oil

- 1 cup of croutons

- Salt & pepper to preferrance

Steps:

1. Chop the onions and put it on heat with the olive oil and garlic.

2. Add the coriander, pepper and tomatoes in a pot and cover them with water completely then cover the pot and leave it to cook.

3. Blend the above mixture with a hand mixer, then add salt and pepper.

4. Cut the avocado in large cubes and add to them the lemon.

5. Place the soup in a bowl and decorate with the avocado, mozzarella and croutons.





The Salad:

Indian Potato Salad Recipe





Ingredients:

- 1/2 kilo of potatoes (peeled and chopped into large cubes)

- 2 green onions (sliced thinly)

- 2 Tbsp of ground ginger

- 1/2 cup of freshly ground parsley

- 2 Tbsp of mayonnaise

- 2 Tbsp of mustard

- 3 Tbsp of oil

- 1/2 tsp of turmeric

- 1/4 tsp cummin

- 1 hot green pepper (ground)

- Juice of 1 lemon

- Sprinkle of saffron

- Salt & pepper to preference

Steps:

1. Cook the potatoes in water with salt.

2. Add the ginger, mayonnaise, mustard, oil, lemon juice, turmeric, cumin, saffron, green pepper, pepper and salt in a bowl and mix them together well.

3. Drain the potatoes from the water, then place it in a big plate, add the sauce and mix them well.

4. Add the green onions and parsley to the mixture and mix them in. Then finally place the salad in your presentation plate.





Dessert:

Indian Carrot Pudding Recipe





Ingredients:

- 1 kilo of peeled and chopped carrots

- 3 cups sugar

- 2 cups water

- 1 tsp of ground cardamomum

- 1/2 cup of mixed nuts

- 3 Tbsp flour

- 1 Tbsp butter

- Vegetable oil

- Sherbet

Steps:

1. Place the carrots in a pot water on heat until it cooks, then mash the carrots.

2. Add the butter and oil to the carrots and blend them really well together.

3. Add the cardamomum and flour.

4. Pour in the sherbet and mix well.

5. Place in place and decorate with nuts.





