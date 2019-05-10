Ramadan Iftar Menu: İSkender Kebab, Yogurt Soup, Baked Chips and Muhallabia

Today's menu is pretty special and aventerous. We're taking a small route to turkey with some Turkish recipes that will have you bragging about your Iftar for weeks to come. Here's your Iftar menu of the day:

Main Dish:

Turkish İSkender Kebab Recipe

Dina Hussein has got something special for us today. The well loved and delicious İSkender Kebab. You must go watch her cook it for us step by step on our Instagram stories.

Soup:

Turkish Yogurt Soup Recipe

















Recipe & Image Credits: Food & Wine

Ingredients:

- 1/2 a cup of basmati rice

- 1 cup of water

- 1 cup of full-fat yogurt

- 1 pound of chicken thighs cut into 1 inch pieces (thighs should be boneless and skinless).

- 1 large egg yolk

- 4 cups of chicken stock

- 2 Tbsp of all purpose flour

- 1 1/2 cups of rinsed chick peas

- 1 Tbsp of olive oil

- Salt and pepper to preference

- 2 Tbsp of unsalted butter

- 2 tsp of minced garlic

- 1/8 a tsp of cayenne pepper

- 2 tsp of sweet paprika

- 3 Tbsp of mint chopped finely

- 1 lime or lemon

Steps:

1. In an average pot, boil the water and then add the rice. Cover the pot and cook on low heat for around 15 minutes.

2. In another saucepan add the stock and let in simmer under medium to high heat.

3. Add the chicken to the stock and let it cook for around 10 minutes. Then remove the chicken and clean fat remains on the surface.

4. In a big pot, add the yogurt, egg and flour. Whisk them together.

5. Add the stocking whisking it into the above mixture. Let it get to a simmer over low heat as you whisk every now and then.

6. Add the rice, chickpeas, chicken again, salt and pepper to you preferred taste, still leaving the pot over low heat.

7. In a small pan or skillet, add the garlic, paprika and cayenne over average heat for around 2 minutes when the scents becomes strong.

8. Pour soup into serving bowls and swirl the butter mixture, above, on top.

9. Sprinkle mint and slice lemon wedges to serve on the side.





Side Dish:

Baked Potato Chips Recipe

















Image Credits: Taste of Home



Ingredients:

- 1 potato, skinned and thinly sliced

- Salt

- Pepper

- Paprika

- Garlic powder

- Thyme

- Olive oil



Steps:

1. Place the potato slices in a bowl.

2. Add a generous pinch of all ingredients except olive oil (after this, the potato slices should be reddish in color from the paprika and other colored ingredients).

3. Use a brush to cover the base of your pan with olive oil (to avoid chips sticking).

4. Place the pan in the oven on 200 degrees for 25 minutes or until the chips turn golden.

5. Serve alone or with favorite dip. You can also make your own dips at home with any of these recipes.





Dessert:

Muhallabia Recipe

Ingredients:

- 4 cups of milk

- 4 Tbsp of corn flour

- 1/3 a cup of sugar

- 2 Tbsp of orange blossom water

- 1/4 a cup of almonds or pistachios (grated)



Steps:

1. In a small bowl, dissolve the corn flour into a 1/4 cup of milk.

2. Add this mixture along with the rest of milk into a casserole.

3. Add the sugar to the milk in the casserole and bring to a boil while constantly stirring.

4. After the mixture thickens, add the orange blossom water and mix well.

5. Pour the muhallabia into a serving plate and then sprinkle the grated almonds or pistachios for garnish.







Main Image Credits: Turkish Foodie