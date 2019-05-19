Ramadan Iftar Menu: Vermicelli Chicken, Creamy Carrot Soup and Um Ali

Today for Ramadan Iftar Menu we bring you an untraditional menu that will have your family members satisfied and happy with their Iftar. Here are the recipes in details.

Main Dish:

Marinated Chicken With Vermicelli





Chef Dina Al Hawary will show us how to make this recipe and you can watch it on our Instagram Stories!





Soup:

Cream Carrot Soup





Image Credits: Instagram @meesh_eats_veg

Ingredients:

- 3 cups of peeled and sliced carrots

- 50 grams of butter

- 1and 1/2 cups of chopped onion

- 1 tsp minced garlic

- 1 Tbsp shredded fresh ginger

- 2 minced tomatoes

- 3 cups chicken stock

- 1/2 cup cooking cream

- 1/2 tsp black pepper

- Salt to preference

Steps:

1. Cook the onion with butter until it turns golden.

2. Add garlic, onion and ginger with onions till withered, then add carrots and tomatoes and stir.

3. Add the chicken stock, salt, and pepper and leave to cook for 20 minutes till the carrots are cooked.

4. Blend the mixture in a blender till it’s homogenous then put it back to the cooking pan and heat.

5. Add the cooking cream and stir, then serve.





Salad:

Yogurt and Cucumber Salad with Dill





Image Credits: Instagram @agutfeeling



Ingredients:

- 2 sliced cucumbers

- 2 Tbsp minced dill

- 1 chopped onion

- 3 cups yogurt

- 1 tsp salt

- 1 minced garlic clove

Steps:

1. Mix the cucumber with onion in a plate.

2. Mix the yogurt with salt and pepper.

3. Add the yogurt mixture onto the cucumbers and onion.

4. Serve and decorate with dill.





Dessert:

Um Ali with Caramel Sauce





Image Credits: Instagram @safy.cuisine



Ingredients:

- 250 grams Phyllo

- 4 cups of milk

- 1/2 cup of sugar

- 1/2 cup butter

- 1/2 cup raisins

- 1/2 cup almonds

- 1/2 cup walnuts

- 1/2 cup coconut

- 1 Tbsp cinnamon

For the Caramel Sauce:

- 1 cup milk

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1 Tbsp starch

- 1/2 cup cream

Steps:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C

2. Using a knife cut the phyllo pastry to slices.

3. Cook in the oven for 25 minutes, turning it on the sides every once in a while until it becomes golden in color.

4. Add the phyllo in a pan or a pyrex.

5. Add the raisins, coconut, and walnuts on top of it.

6. Heat the milk, add sugar and butter in it then pour it onto the phyllo.

7. Leave it to cook in the oven for 20 minutes until it becomes golden.

8. For the caramel preparation, heat the sugar till it’s golden and add butter and cream.

9. Stir well using a wooden spoon till it’s homogenous then pour it on Um Ali before serving.