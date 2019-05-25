2
Ramadan 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Lifestyle Header image fustany lifestyle kitchen ramadan iftar om ali mainimage

| by Jasmine Kamal

Ramadan Iftar Menu: Pepper Steak, Orzo Mushroom Soup and Om Ali

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

For Today's Ramadan Iftar Menu we came up with an easy recipe for you. A fast iftar menu for if you are busy or need a quick fix. Today we have Steak, Orzo-mushroom soup, and your all time favorite dessert Om Ali.

Main Dish:
Pepper Steak

undefined

Ingredients:

- 2 cups of sliced green pepper

- 1/2 kilo steak slices

- 1 medium chopped onion

- 1 Tbsp soy sauce

- 1/4 tsp minced garlic

- 3 Tbsp corn starch

- 1/5 cup of powder meat stock

-1 Tbsp oil

Steps: 

1. Mix the corn starch with stock, garlic and soy sauce and leave them aside.

2. Cook the steak in a pan with the oil and turn on the sides until it’s partially cooked. Make sure it’s on medium heat.

3. Add onion, pepper, and stock to the pan and stir till cooked.

4. Serve the steak with white rice or french fries or vegetables.


Soup:
Orzo Soup with mushroom

undefined

Ingredients:


- 2 Tbsp butter

- 1 large onion (chopped)

- 1 minced garlic clove

- 2 cups of fresh mushroom

- 2 Tbsp flour

- 4 cups chicken stock

- 1 tsp salt

- 1/4 tsp black pepper

- 2 Tbsp minced parsley

Steps:

1. Cook the orzo in a medium pan till it turns golden then leave aside.

2. In a medium pan melt the butter on medium heat.

3. Add the onion and garlic and stir well until they are really fragrant.

4. Add the mushrooms and stir until it softens.

5. Add the flour and stir till it’s a bit toasted.

6. Add the stock and stir until the flour is melted. Cover the pan/bowl and leave the mushroom to cook for 15 min.

7. In a blender, blend the mixture on medium speed till a soft-textured soup is achieved.

8. Add the soup in a pan then add the orzo.

9. Leave to cook for 15 minutes and serve.


Dessert:

Om Ali

Mohamed Hazem will teach you to how Om Ali like a pro on our Instagram stories.


Main Image Credits: Arab America

Find out how to make the most delicious recipes from our Kitchen section here.



You might also like




Tags: Ramadan  Ramadan recipes  Ramadan iftar recipes  Iftar  Steak  Mushroom soup  Soup recipes  Soups  Soup  Food  Healthy food  Comfort food  Arabic recipes  Homemade recipes  Egyptian recipes  Om ali 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑