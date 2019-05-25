Ramadan Iftar Menu: Pepper Steak, Orzo Mushroom Soup and Om Ali

For Today's Ramadan Iftar Menu we came up with an easy recipe for you. A fast iftar menu for if you are busy or need a quick fix. Today we have Steak, Orzo-mushroom soup, and your all time favorite dessert Om Ali.

Main Dish:

Pepper Steak





Ingredients:

- 2 cups of sliced green pepper

- 1/2 kilo steak slices

- 1 medium chopped onion

- 1 Tbsp soy sauce

- 1/4 tsp minced garlic

- 3 Tbsp corn starch

- 1/5 cup of powder meat stock

-1 Tbsp oil

Steps:

1. Mix the corn starch with stock, garlic and soy sauce and leave them aside.

2. Cook the steak in a pan with the oil and turn on the sides until it’s partially cooked. Make sure it’s on medium heat.

3. Add onion, pepper, and stock to the pan and stir till cooked.

4. Serve the steak with white rice or french fries or vegetables.





Soup:

Orzo Soup with mushroom





Ingredients:





- 2 Tbsp butter

- 1 large onion (chopped)

- 1 minced garlic clove

- 2 cups of fresh mushroom

- 2 Tbsp flour

- 4 cups chicken stock

- 1 tsp salt

- 1/4 tsp black pepper

- 2 Tbsp minced parsley

Steps:

1. Cook the orzo in a medium pan till it turns golden then leave aside.

2. In a medium pan melt the butter on medium heat.

3. Add the onion and garlic and stir well until they are really fragrant.

4. Add the mushrooms and stir until it softens.

5. Add the flour and stir till it’s a bit toasted.

6. Add the stock and stir until the flour is melted. Cover the pan/bowl and leave the mushroom to cook for 15 min.

7. In a blender, blend the mixture on medium speed till a soft-textured soup is achieved.

8. Add the soup in a pan then add the orzo.

9. Leave to cook for 15 minutes and serve.





Dessert:

Om Ali

Mohamed Hazem will teach you to how Om Ali like a pro on our Instagram stories.





Main Image Credits: Arab America