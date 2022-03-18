Ramadan is just around the corner, and we can all agree that most of us are looking forward to all of the family gatherings and watching the new Ramadan series. Most of us begin our Ramadan preparations by buying groceries, decorations, and other necessities. As we all know, online shopping allows you to buy anything you want from the comfort of your own home with the click of a button. In the Middle East, there are 17 online stores that are making our lives much easier. So, here are 17 online stores that will make Ramadan shopping much easier in 2022.

Here Are Your Ramadan Shopping Options From These Middle Eastern Online Stores:

1. Carrefour

You do not need to leave your house to purchase all your Ramadan items from your local Carrefour. Everything you need can be ordered online. Everything from vegetables, fruits, meat, and frozen foods to drinks, rice, and pasta is available. Ramadan special offers are available at Carrefour Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. A full Ramadan carton can also be ordered online too.

Noon's website, whether in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, or the UAE, allows you to purchase all Ramadan necessities such as sugar, oil, pasta, and rice, as well as canned or bagged beans. You can also purchase a variety of beverages too. You can also buy an entire Ramadan carton to make your life easier.

3. Amazon

If you want an easy and quick way to shop for Ramadan 2022 items online, go to the Amazon website in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, or the United Arab Emirates. All of the products in their supermarket are available online at discounts and prices that fit your budget.

Gourmet During Ramadan, Kuwait, and Egypt have all the foods you could possibly need to prepare Iftar or Suhoor. They also have a section dedicated to baked goods, drinks, desserts, vegetables, fruits, meat, and fish. It is a one-stop-shop for everything you need during Ramadan 2022.

If you're looking for Ramadan drinks like hibiscus and licorice, visit the Imtenan website. If you forget to buy spices, you can find them on the Imtenan website in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

All Your Ramadan 2022 Necessities Can Be Purchased Online in Egypt:

Jumia's website has a special section for kitchen supplies such as drinks, foods, legumes, herbs, and spices, which you can order online rather than going to the supermarket. Only available in Egypt.

The "Gomla Online" website and application is one of the best places to get most of the kitchen necessities, such as pasta, rice, sugar, canned goods, dairy products, meat, poultry, and fish, that you might need to stock up on for the month of Ramadan and food preparation. Orders are also delivered within a few hours in all Egyptian governorates.

I believe that the "El Mazr3a" website, in particular, will appeal to the majority of Egyptian women, as it allows you to purchase all Ramadan necessities such as vegetables, meat, fruits, and canned goods. If you don't have time to prepare iftar, you can also shop online for ready-to-eat foods like vine leaves and lasagna.

You can buy a variety of Ramadan items from Abu Auf, including drinks, dates, dried fruits, and nuts. It also provides Ramadan discounts, whether on all products or through a box that collects all types of Ramadan yams in various sizes and prices to suit your budget.

The Vegeta Fresh app allows you to shop for and have vegetables delivered to your home that are clean and free of impurities. They only provide their services in Alexandria. To enjoy their service, simply download their app.

It is one of the best places to buy any type of meat or poultry that you might need to prepare for Ramadan. You can go to their website and order the types of meat you require, saving you the trouble of going to the supermarket.

The Shader app and website are the best places to shop for all of the vegetables you'll need for cooking. All you have to do is go to the website, download the app, and buy all of the vegetables you want.

Do you like to season your food with spices and seasonings? It's available on Attar.com, which also sells a variety of nuts and drinks.

All Your Ramadan 2022 Necessities Can Be Purchased Online in Saudi Arabia:

Avokado is one of the most well-known sites in Saudi Arabia that offers a variety of vegetables and drinks, as well as spices and fruits that you can look for when preparing for Ramadan 2022.

Khodar and More is a wonderful website in Riyadh. Which can be found in a wide range of foods, including vegetables and fruits, as well as meat, poultry, and fish. If you're looking for dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt, you'll find them on the site as well.

If you want to buy fresh vegetables and fruits, go to the Hizma website in Jeddah, which has all the products you might need during Ramadan and allows you to do so without leaving your house.

To make life easier when shopping for spices, canned foods, or oils, the Aswaq has it all. With the approach of Ramadan, you will also find a lot of discounts to buy everything you need.

Main Image Credits: Freepik