Food Ideas to Help You Have a Little Touch of Easter in Ramadan

For the first time in a really really really long time, Easter has come in Ramadan, which is really confusing for a lot of people, especially since there's also a pandemic going on. So, since having Feseekh and herring in Ramadan is almost impossible for a lot of people for many reasons. We thought we'd give you some alternative ideas on how you can add an almost similar flavor or feel of easter to your Ramadan table. Get ready to see a lot of fish and eggs...

Seafood Soup

Since soup is already an essential part of Ramadan's Iftar, making it a little fishy on Easter Day will be a nice addition...

Here's a recipe by Nora El-Sadat you can try out.

Tuna and Beans Salad

Who doesn't love a good tuna salad. The tuna saltiness could satisfy your easter cravings...

Recipe & Image Credits: Nigella

Ingredients:

- 2 cans red beans

- 1/2 red onion

- Around 250 grams of canned tuna

- 2 Tbsp parsley

- 4 Tbsp lemon juice

- 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

- Salt

- Pepper

Steps:

1. Finely chop the onion. Let it sit in a bowl with the lemon juice and set it aside.

2. Drain the beans from the can juice and rinse it with water.

3. Drain the tuna then flake the tuna before adding it to a bowl with the beans.

4. To the lemon and onion, add olive oil and salt. Mix really well by whisking.

5. Pour this dressing over the beans and tuna, forking the tuna and adding pepper and more salt if needed.

6. Chop the parsley and top the salad with it.

Tuna Pasta

This tuna pasta is delicious and isn't too heavy on the stomach, my mom makes it all the time and it's great for any day of the week. You have to try it out.

- Penne or spaghetti packet

- 2 small yogurt packets

- 3 Tbsp mayonnaise

- 1 Tbsp Thyme

- 2 tsp mustard or 1 tsp dijon mustard

- 1 1/2 tuna cans

- Salt

- Pepper

- 1/2 - 3/4 cup milk

- 4 onion springs thinly sliced

- 2 carrots grated

- 2 tomatoes

- Mozzarella and cheddar (grated)

Steps:

1. Cook your pasta.

2. In a big bowl, mix the yogurt, mayo, mustard, 1/4 cup milk, onions, carrots, salt, pepper and thyme.

3. Also add the tuna with its oil, slightly flaking it with a fork and mixing it in with the mixture above.

4. Now mix in your cooked pasta with the mixture after it slightly cools down. If you feel like it's looking a little dry keep adding more milk until the consistency is nice and creamy.

5. Add the pasta to your baking dish and top with cubed tomatoes and both cheeses.

6. Put in the oven for around half an hour.

Grilled Salmon Steak

You can also try serving grilled Salmon steaks if tuna isn't your thing. Try out this recipe.

Crunchy Filet Fish

You also can't go wrong with crunchy filet and this recipe is a healthy low-calorie one as well.

Grilled Shrimp with Vegetables

Image Credits: Instagram @sara.haven

This is another healthy recipe and everyone loves shrimp so don't hesitate to try this out.

Smoked Salmon Salad

Another salad recipe that will satisfy some of your salty Easter cravings. Don't forget to top it with capers!

Refreshing Easter Drinks

Now when it comes to the drinks you're in luck because in Ramadan we also crave really refreshing drinks, so these 3 drink recipes will come in handy; Strawberry coconut water smoothie, lavender lemonade, pineapple kiwi smoothie.

Coloring eggs

Now this is a tradition you don't have to say goodbye to in Ramadan. And the best thing is that there are naturally ways to color your eggs by using beets, purple cabbage, spinach, parsley, and turmeric. Here's how...

Get creative with your eggs at Suhoor

Now for Suhoor, make it an egg easter celebration with creative delicious egg and omelette recipes. Check out these 10 egg recipes right here.