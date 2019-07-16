3 Iced Coffee Recipes That Are Perfect for a Chilled Summer Morning

What’s better than coffee on a hot summer morning? Ice Coffee! Iced coffee first started in 1840 and ever since it’s been making our days happier and our cravings satisfied. No matter how you like your coffee you can always have it iced and it doesn't have to be just at Starbucks because today we have iced coffee recipes that will upgrade your morning with an iced dose of caffeinated luxury.

There are many types of coffee as you already know. My favorite is latte which means I love iced latte as well and we are going to start by salted caramel iced latte.





Salted Caramel Iced Latte Recipe





Recipe Credits: The Tasty Bite



Ingredients:

- 3/4 cup of your favorite espresso

- 2 tbsp of salted caramel

- 1/2 cup cold full cream milk

- 6 ice cubes

- Whipped cream

Steps:

1. Add the coffee and salted caramel to a cup and mix all together.

2. Add the ice cubes then pour over the milk.

3. Stir, and add more sauce and whipped cream on top.

4. Enjoy!

Now it’s time for mochas. Everyone adores mocha, who could ever resist the sweet heavenly mix of chocolate and coffee. This recipe is super easy and it depends on ice coffee cubes so you can have a stock in your fridge and anytime you crave ice mocha you will prepare it in less than 5 minutes.





Iced Mocha Recipe









Recipe Credits: All Recipes



Ingredients:

- 1 1/2 cups cold coffee

- 2 cups Milk

- 1/4 cup chocolate syrup

- 1/4 white sugar

Steps:

1. Freeze the coffee into ice cubes the before.

2. Blend the coffee ice cubes, milk, chocolate syrup, and sugar.

3. Add whipped cream on top and enjoy.





Now it’s time for cappuccino lovers to assemble. Here is the recipe you’ve been waiting for. The iced cappuccino that you can enjoy anytime and anywhere.





Iced Vanilla Cappuccino





Ingredients:

- 1 cup of coffee

- 1 cup milk

- 5 Ice cubes

- 1 tsp vanilla

Steps:

1. Mix the coffee with the vanilla.

2. Pour the milk and Ice cubes.

3. Add whipped cream and enjoy.