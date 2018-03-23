March 23, 2018 | by Dalia Hosny
Smoked Salmon Salad Recipe
One of my new year's resolutions is to have a delicious salad everyday. Switch from your usual Caesar salad to this delicious smoked salmon salad. Not only is it loaded with omega-3 and multivitamins, but also it can be a great brunch meal or snack to make your tummy full and help you maintain a balanced diet.
Ingredients to make smoked salmon salad:
1 Pound or 450 grams thinly sliced smoked salmon
1 Peeled cucumber (chopped)
1 Green or red bell pepper (chopped)
1 Lettuce
1/2 Cup minced onions
4 to 5 Tablespoons of mayonnaise
1/4 Cup lemon juice
Salt and pepper
Recipe to make smoked salmon salad:
1. Mix together the cucumber, onions, bell pepper, and mayonnaise in a medium sized bowl. Sprinkle salt and pepper, and then add the lemon juice over the mixture.
2. In another large bowl, shred the lettuce and put the smoked salmon slices on top. Mix both mixtures together to finish making your smoked salmon salad. Serve with garlic bread if desired.
Image Credits: Taste.com.au
