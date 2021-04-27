Chef Kassem Shares His Recipe for Cheesy Potato Balls

Baked mashed potato balls with cheese centers...doesn't that sound heavenly? We're still sharing with you some of our favorite recipes for Ramadan from our Chef Takeovers and this time it's Kassem's Kitchen and his potato cheese balls recipe...

You can find his stories in our Highlights on Instagram.

How to make Cheesy Potato Balls by Chef Kassem

Ingredients:

- Potatoes (around 6 medium sized ones)

- Mozzarella Cheese

- All Purpose Seasoning (Kassem used Miller's Sprinkle)

- 3 eggs

- Bread crumbs

- Flour

- Oil for frying

Steps:

1. Wash and peel your potatoes.

2. Cut each potato in half and put them in hot water.

3. Cut defrosted mozzarella cheese into small cubes.

4. When the potatoes have softened and look ready for mashing, add the spices/seasoning and mash them, with a spatula.

5. Now blend the potatoes in the kitchen machine to get them softer.

6. Use an ice cream scoop to scoop out the potato balls.

7. While the potatoes mash is still in the scoop, create a small dent in the middle to add the mozzarella cubes filling, before closing rolling it out into a ball.

8. Whisk you eggs.

9. Roll the potato balls in flour first, then eggs and finally the breadcrumbs.

10. Leave them to rest in the fridge for 30 minutes before you start frying them.