2
Easy Cooking
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Lifestyle Header image fustany kitchen how to make easy waffles at home mainimagee

| by Heba Abohemed

The Fastest Way to Make Yummy Chocolate Waffles at Home

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

If someone mentions waffles in front of me, I can't help but crave it like crazy. I always tend to order chocolate waffles when I'm out for dinner, I just can't resist it. In fact, if I could, I would eat waffles every single day!

That's why I thought I had to learn how to make homemade chocolate waffles. It turns out it's super easy, you just need a waffle maker and a few ingredients, and within a couple of minutes, your yummy homemade waffles will be ready.

More delicious and super easy recipes right here

Easy Chocolate Waffles Recipe:

Ingredients:

- 1 1/2 cup flour

- 1 cup milk

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 3 tsp baking powder

- 1 tsp salt

- 3 tsp cocoa powder

- 2 eggs

- 4 Tbsp butter (melted)

- 1/2 tsp vanilla

- 1 Tbsp olive oil

If you still need to learn the basics of cooking, check this out. 

Steps:

1. Switch on the waffle maker, and rub on it a few drops of olive oil.

2. In a medium bowl, mix the flour, salt, baking powder, sugar, and cocoa powder.

3. In another bowl, mix the milk, eggs, vanilla and melted butter. Whisk very well, and then add the mixture to the other bowl.

4. After the mixture blends in together, it's ready to be cooked on the waffle maker.

5. When the waffles are ready, take them out and put them on a serving plate.

6. Now you can prepare your favorite chocolate sauce, and drizzle it over the waffles. You can also add scoops of ice-cream and fruits.


Main Image Credits: The Original Dish


Find out how to make the most delicious recipes from our Kitchen section here.




You might also like




Tags: Waffles  Fast recipes  Easy recipes  Dessert  Dessert recipes  Chocolate recipes  Breakfast recipes   Easy quick recipes  Recipes  Breakfast  Chocolate 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑