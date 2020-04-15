The Fastest Way to Make Yummy Chocolate Waffles at Home

If someone mentions waffles in front of me, I can't help but crave it like crazy. I always tend to order chocolate waffles when I'm out for dinner, I just can't resist it. In fact, if I could, I would eat waffles every single day!

That's why I thought I had to learn how to make homemade chocolate waffles. It turns out it's super easy, you just need a waffle maker and a few ingredients, and within a couple of minutes, your yummy homemade waffles will be ready.

More delicious and super easy recipes right here.

Easy Chocolate Waffles Recipe:

Ingredients:



- 1 1/2 cup flour

- 1 cup milk

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 3 tsp baking powder

- 1 tsp salt

- 3 tsp cocoa powder

- 2 eggs

- 4 Tbsp butter (melted)

- 1/2 tsp vanilla

- 1 Tbsp olive oil

If you still need to learn the basics of cooking, check this out.

Steps:

1. Switch on the waffle maker, and rub on it a few drops of olive oil.

2. In a medium bowl, mix the flour, salt, baking powder, sugar, and cocoa powder.

3. In another bowl, mix the milk, eggs, vanilla and melted butter. Whisk very well, and then add the mixture to the other bowl.

4. After the mixture blends in together, it's ready to be cooked on the waffle maker.

5. When the waffles are ready, take them out and put them on a serving plate.

6. Now you can prepare your favorite chocolate sauce, and drizzle it over the waffles. You can also add scoops of ice-cream and fruits.





Main Image Credits: The Original Dish