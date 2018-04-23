The Indian Butter Chicken Recipe You've Been Dying to Try Is Right Here

If you know Indian cuisine then you know butter chicken, and you probably know how insanely delicious and rich it is but what you might now know is that you can do it at home. If you haven't tried butter chicken, go out now and try it! And if you have and love it then try this recipe out to see if you just found your DIY comfort meal. This 5 min Jamie Oliver video guides you step by step on how to create the meal easily, and deliciously.

And here are the ingredients needed:

(Serves 4)



- 1 ½ tbsp unsalted butter

- 5 green cardamom pods lightly crushed 1”

- Cinnamon stick

- 4 cloves

- 1 small onion finely chopped

- 1 heaped tbsp grated ginger

- 2 green chillies slit lengthwise

- 1 tsp kashmiri chilli powder (or mild paprika)

- ½ tsp garam masala powder

- 3 tbsp tomato puree

- 150mls double cream

- 2 tbsp honey

- 1 tbsp Kasoori methi/ fenugreek leaf powder

- Salt to taste

- Chopped coriander for garnish





Main Image Credits: The Kitchen Paper

