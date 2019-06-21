When I first heard about the one minute Nutella cake I couldn't believe myself. A cake that can be prepared in one minute? Well, the answer is yes and not only that, but the one minute Nutella cake is also super delicious. For a girl that doesn't know her way around cooking much, but enjoys food a lot, this one minute Nutella cake is the answer I've been looking for. Here's how you can do the one minute Nutella cake:

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons of flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

4 tablespoons of sugar

1 egg

A pinch of vanilla

3 tablespoons of cocoa powder

3 tablespoons of Nutella

3 tablespoons of milk

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Steps:

1. Start off by adding the sugar into a mug.

2. Then add the cocoa powder, flour, milk, vegetable oil, Nutella and finally add the egg.

3. Stir all ingredients properly, and then put the mug into the microwave for a minute and a half only.

Voila, enjoy your delicious and self-made Nutella cake.