June 21, 2019 10:35 AM | by Amira Azzouz
The One Minute Nutella Cake
When I first heard about the one minute Nutella cake I couldn't believe myself. A cake that can be prepared in one minute? Well, the answer is yes and not only that, but the one minute Nutella cake is also super delicious. For a girl that doesn't know her way around cooking much, but enjoys food a lot, this one minute Nutella cake is the answer I've been looking for. Here's how you can do the one minute Nutella cake:
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons of flour
1 teaspoon of baking powder
4 tablespoons of sugar
1 egg
A pinch of vanilla
3 tablespoons of cocoa powder
3 tablespoons of Nutella
3 tablespoons of milk
3 tablespoons of vegetable oil
Steps:
1. Start off by adding the sugar into a mug.
2. Then add the cocoa powder, flour, milk, vegetable oil, Nutella and finally add the egg.
3. Stir all ingredients properly, and then put the mug into the microwave for a minute and a half only.
Voila, enjoy your delicious and self-made Nutella cake.
