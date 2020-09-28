School Lunch Prep Hacks by Tasty to Make Every Mom's Life Easier!

Dear parents, school has started and considering everything that's being going on this year, I thought you'd need a little bit of help with school lunch ideas.

I know there's nothing worse than having your kids back home with their lunch box untouched, because their food got messy or got mixed up together. So, I found this very helpful video by Tasty, where they'll show you 5 easy ideas for school lunches for your kids.

They are also some hacks in here to help you stop things like browning apples and soggy bread! Some of the ideas are really simple but truly brilliant! You have to check them out.

Scroll down to check out Tasty's lunch box hacks and ideas video...

Turkey and Cheese Wrap Lunch Box

Ingredients:

- Celemtine

- Red bell pepper

- Cherry tomatoes

- Apple

- Crackers and pretzels

- Tortilla

- Mustard

- Cheddar slices

- Turkey

Build your own pizza lunch box

Ingredients:

- Tortilla

- Shredded mozzarella

- Turkey

- Boiled Egg

- Marinara sauce

Pesto Pasta lunch box

Ingredients:

- Pasta

- Pesto

- Mozzarella balls

- Cherry tomatoes

- Bell pepper

- Boiled egg

Pasta salad lunch box idea

Ingredients:

- Pasta

- Turkey

- Bell pepper

- Cherry tomatoes

- Italian dressing

- Blueberries

- Strawberries

Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich lunch box

Ingredients:

- Tortilla

- Nut butter

- Jelly/Jam

- Boiled egg

- Strawberries

- Blueberries

Check out more lunch box hacks from Tasty in the video below!

Main Image Credits: Hustle & Hearts