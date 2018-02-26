These Veggie Burger Recipes by Tasty Will Make Every Vegetarian Happy

I am not a vegetarian, but lately, I noticed that many people I know have stopped eating meat and chicken, and have become vegetarians. I also came across a page by Tasty where they only cook Vegetarian food . I was really impressed by the several food options one can eat without having to include meat, chicken or dairy. And veggie burgers were the most impressive of them all because Tasty's chefs were able to cook veggie burgers in 8 different ways, for different taste preferences.

