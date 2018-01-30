This Delicious Grilled Salmon Steak Recipe Is So Easy to Make

I am a salmon lover, all kinds of it, smoked, raw, and grilled. I am fortunate that all my family members share this love with me, lucky me! So, one of our favorite family meals is grilled salmon steak with garlic and rosemary.





It's a simple and quick recipe that all the family members can enjoy. And guess what? I use its leftovers to make salmon pasta with white sauce.

- 2 salmon steaks

- 3 lemons

- 3 garlic cloves

- Fresh Rosemary

- Butter mixed with olive oil

- 1 Spring onion (for garnish)





How to make grilled salmon steak with garlic and rosemary?

1. Slice 2 lemons thinly and add the juice of 1 lemon.

2. Add 1 tbsp butter mixed with 1 tbsp of olive oil, minced garlic, and rosemary. Then season the mixture with salt and pepper.

3. Marinate the washed and drained salmon steaks, with the mixture prepared. Leave it in the marinade for a couple of hours in the refrigerator.

4. In a hot pan, add butter and olive oil. Grill the steak for five minutes on each side on medium/high heat. Don't overcook it. And here is the trick, you want a tender juicy steak with a little pinkish flesh.

6. Turn off the heat and cover For 5 minutes.

7. Remove the steaks, and In the same pan, add more butter and flour to make a quick sauce.

8. Place the steak on a plate with white rice, soak it in the sauce and sprinkle some spring onions for garnish and an extra flavor.

Bon appetit.