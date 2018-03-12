This Homemade Caesar Dressing Recipe Is My Family Heirloom

For years, I've sworn by my mum's very own customized Caesar Salad dressing Recipe. If you try it, you will understand where all the fuss is coming from. I've had friends who wouldn't even eat salads and now, this dressing has completely shifted their taste. The best thing about it is how easy and versatile it is. It can be done in less than 5 minutes and would go well with most salads, not just a Caesar Salad. I have taken my mother 's blessing to share this with you because it would be very unfair and selfish if we got to enjoy it alone. Try the recipe and I'll thank my mom for you in advance.

Ingredients:

- 2 tbsp mayonnaise



- 2 tbsp yogurt

- 1 tsp honey

- 1 tsp thyme; for this recipe, specifically use the Lebanese thyme that is mixed with sesame,

- Juice of 1 lemon

- 1/2 tsp salt

- Pinch of pepper

- 1/2 tsp mustard

Mix all the ingredients really well together in a small bowl. The consistency should be smooth, not too thick and not too runny. Pour the dressing over your salad and enjoy!





Image Credits: ruled.me