The love for avocado has been growing every day, for so many reasons! Besides the fact that avocados are delicious, they are full of nutrients and vitamins, they contain more potassium than bananas, they’re good for your heart health and they’re full of fibers which is good for digestion. So how about we provide you with three avocado salad recipes that will satisfy your healthy cravings?

1. Avocado salad with salmon.

Ingredients:

- 3 avocado fruits

- 1 peeled cucumber

- 400g of smoked salmon slices

- 4 tbsp chopped mint

- Grated lemon zest

- Lime juice

- 2 tbsp honey

- 3 tbsp olive oil

How to make avocado salad with salmon

- Cut the avocados into two and take out the seed, and then pass a spoon on the inner edges to take out the flesh. Once it’s out, cut it into small little cubes.

- Now cut the cucumber into slices.

- Meanwhile, you need to season the salmon with olive oil and some lime juice.

- Mix them all in a salad bowl.

- Now mix the zest, the rest of the lime juice, the honey and the olive oil all together, and season the salad.









2. Avocado salad with grilled chicken.

Ingredients:

- 1 skinless chicken breast

- 2 tsp olive oil

- 1 avocado fruit

- 1 tsp apple cider vinegar

- 1 tbsp chopped parsley

- 1 tomato

- ½ chopped red onion

How to make avocado salad with grilled chicken

- A night before, you need to put the chicken breast into yoghurt, ¼ tsp salt and ¼ tsp pepper so it stays juicy and soft after you grill it.

- Put the chicken breast on the grill, until it’s very well cooked but not burnt.

- Cut the salad ingredients...the avocado, the chopped parsley, the red onion and the tomato and mix them all together in a bowl.

- Cut the grilled chicken breast into slices, and then place them on top of the avocado salad.

- Now mix the apple cider vinegar with 1 tsp of olive oil, and pour on top of the avocado salad with chicken.

3. Avocado green salad.

Ingredients:

- Lettuce

- 6 cherry tomatoes

- 2 chopped spring onions

- 3 sliced cucumbers

- Chopped parsley leaves

- Chopped mint leaves

- 2 avocado fruits cut into cubes

- ½ tbsp sumac

- ½ crushed garlic clove

- 1 tbsp lemon juice

- 2 tbsp olive oil

How to make avocado green salad

- In a bowl, mix the salad ingredients all together.

- In a small bowl, mix the olive oil, the lemon juice, the garlic and the sumac all together and then season the avocado green salad.

Now that you've learnt three avocado salad recipes, which one would you try first?