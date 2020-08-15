12 Recipes for Fruity Drinks to Enjoy on Hot Summer Days

Summer weekends are all about chilling and relaxing in the sun, hopefully by the beach! Sometimes the heat gets to you, and what better way to cool down than with a nice cold fruity drink? We got you 12 fruity summer drinks recipes to enjoy on hot summer days.

Refreshing homemade drinks for summer:

1. Watermelon Slush Recipe

Ingredients:

- Watermelon

- 1/2 cucumber (peeled)

- 5 mint leaves

- 3 Tbsp white sugar

- 1 Tbsp lime juice

- Pinch of salt

Steps:

1. Chop the watermelon into cubes to fill about 2 cups, don’t forget to take out the seeds. Also peel the cucumber and chop it into cubes.

2. Pour half of the ingredients into a blender and blend it until it becomes smooth. And then take the other half and blend it too until it becomes smooth.

3. Using a strainer, pour the mixture into a bowel to get all the juice out and leave in any seeds.

4. Now it’s time to blend this mixture again but with ice-cubes this time. Don’t blend for too long so the ice would come out slushy.

2. Pina Colada Smoothie Recipe

Image Credits: Meal Plan Addict

Ingredients:

- 1 cup pineapple juice

- 1/2 cup of pineapple

- 1/2 cup coconut milk

- 1 Tbsp lemon juice

- 1 tsp honey

- 1 tsp basil

Find the recipe here.

3. Pineapple Juice in a Pineapple Cup Recipe

Image Credits: Yoga of Cooking

Ingredients:

- 1 Pineapple

- Pineapple corer

- 2 Tbsp sugar

Find the recipe here.

4. Raspberry Lemonade Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 can of Lemonade soda

- 1 tsp. Raspberry jam

- 1/2 a lemon

- Fresh raspberries

- Lemon slices

- 2 or 3 Mint leaves

Steps:

1. Put 1 tsp. of raspberry jam into a cup.

2. Pour the lemonade soda on the raspberry jam.

3. Squeeze ½ a lemon over it for a sour taste.

4. Chop the fresh raspberries into small piece into the mixture.

5. Add the lemon slices and the mint leaves to the cup along with ice cubes.

5. Papaya Vimto Smoothie Recipe

Image Credits: Instagram @vimtoarabia



Ingredients:

- 1 papaya fruit

- 1/2 cup milk

- Sugar to preference

- 2 Tbsp Vimto

- 5 Ice cubes

Steps:

Blend for 2 min in the blender and serve.

6. Virgin Pomegranate Mojito Recipe

Ingredients:

- 3 Tbsp pomegranate seeds

- Mint leaves

- 1 lime cut into two

- Pomegranate juice

- Lemonade juice

Steps:

1. A night before, put the pomegranate seeds into ice cubes, fill it with water and let it ice until next morning.

2. Mix half of the mint leaves quantity you got with lime, and then punch them together with a rolling pin.

3. In a cup, add the pomegranate juice and the lemonade together. ‘if you pour ¾ of the cup pomegranate you pour the lemonade for the quarter of the cup’.

4. Add the ice cubes, the lemon slices and some mint leaves to the cup to garnish it.

7. Peach Ice Tea Recipe

Image Credits: Sugar & Cloth

Ingredients:

- 1 Liter of water.

- 2 peach tea bags. (caffeinated or not depending on preference)

- Nectarines. (if not available then use peaches)

- Cinnamon.

- Star anise.

- Honey or Stevia.

Find the recipe here.

8. Pink Lemonade Recipe

Image Credits: Best Friends For Frosting

Ingredients:

- 7 cups water

- 1 cup sugar

- 2 1/2 cups freshly squeezed lemon juice

- 1 1/2 cups superfine (powder) sugar

- 2 cups cranberry juice

Find the recipe here.

9. Mango Banana Smoothie Recipe





Image Credits: Simple Vegan Blog

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup of pineapple juice

- 2 cups of cubed frozen mango

- 1/2 banana

- 1/2 cup of yogurt

- 1 Tbsp honey

Find the recipe here.

10. Simple Watermelon Smoothie Recipe

Image Credits: Eva Kolenko

Ingredients:

- Watermelon

- Ice Cubes

- Sugar

- Blender

Find the recipe here.

11. Blueberry Banana Smoothie Recipe

Image Credits: Natalies Health

Ingredients:

- 2 1/2 Cups frozen blueberries

- 2 Bananas

- 1 Tbsp honey

- 1/2 Cup greek yoghurt

- 1/2 Cup full cream milk

- 2 Tbsp sugar

Find the recipe here.

12. Kiwi Mint Smoothie Recipe

Image Credits: Sunkissed Kitchen

Ingredients:

- 2 Kiwis (pick ripe ones)

- 1 Banana

- 1 Lemon

- 2 Cups Spinach Leaves

- 1/2 Cup Mint Leaves

- 1/2 Cup Water

- 1 Tbsp Honey

Find the recipe here.

Enjoy the sun and the beach with these super easy refreshing fruity drinks!

Main Image Credits: Instagram @hellooctober