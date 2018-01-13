Tomato Soup Recipe

I like to always start off my Iftar with soup, the feeling of something warm and salty making its way into my system is just amazing. Tomato soup was something I never used to like, until I found out a recipe that included a lot of basil, now I just can't have enough.

Ingredients:



4 Cups of Chopped Tomatoes

2 Cups of Chicken Broth

2 Tea Spoons of Olive Oil

3 Garlic Cloves

2 Cups of Basil Leaves

1/2 Cup of Butter

1 Cup of Heavy Cream

3/4 Tea Spoon of Salt

:Recipe to make tomato soup at home:

1. First you want to crush the tomatoes, so chop them up and toss them into a blender for a few minutes. Be sure to drain it in a bowl to get rid of unwanted tomato peel.

2. Heat oil in sauce pan and add the garlic to it. Cook it for less than a minute just until it is soft.

3. Add the tomatoes, salt and chicken broth to the sauce pan and leave them to boil.

4. Once the mixture starts to boil, reduce the heat and cover up the pot for 20 minutes.

5. Next, add basil and salt, keep heat recued and stir for a few more minutes.

6. Now it's time to add the butter and the cream. Lower the heat and stir the cream and the butter throughly, until butter is fully melted.