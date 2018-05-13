You Can Make a Pizza with Only 2 Ingredients and It Takes Minutes!

We know the thought of making pizza dough at home sounds exhausting. Sometimes you just crave a yummy, greasy, pizza that you can make and customize at home. So, I'm here with some great news thanks to the Facebook group Kitchenista, a recipe got shared and went viral on the group because of how surprisingly easy it works.

A TWO ingredient Pizza dough! Yes... no yeast needed and no wait time to the dough to rise and rest. You just mix the ingredients, spread the dough, add the toppings and onto the oven. Done! The two main ingredients are flour and yogurt.

Ingredients and Steps:

- 2 cups of yogurt.

- Add around 7 Tbs of flour and keep adding more if needed until you feel like the dough is holding well and not sticky anymore.

- You can also add 1 tsp of baking powder if you want a higher rise to the dough.

- A pinch of salt.

- An oil drizzle.





Main Image Credits: Knusperstuebchen

