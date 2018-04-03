You'll Never Believe How Tasty Healthy Pancakes Can Be

Pancake day is always a great day. But, if you have pancakes everyday for breakfast your nutritionist won't be happy. This pancake recipe is better than your regular one because it substitutes wheat flour with healthier ingredients. These pancakes are going to be your ray of sunshine every morning. It smells delicious so the beautiful experience starts as they're cooking, and once you taste them you'll fall in love with the amazing banana and cinnamon flavor!

Ingredients to make healthy pancakes:



- 1 cup oat flour

- 1 cup whole-wheat flour

- 2 Tbsp honey

- 1/2 tsp cinnamon



- 4 tsp baking powder

- 1/2 tsp salt



- 2 eggs



- 1 1/2 cup warm milk

- 1 tsp vanilla extract



- 3 Tbsp coconut oil

- 2 mashed bananas

Steps to make healthy pancakes:



1. First, you need to mix all the dry ingredients (powder ingredients) together in a one bowl.

2. In another bowl, mix the rest of the ingredients well, make sure there are no lumps anymore in the mixture.

3. Now you need to add both mixtures together and stir well.

4. Leave the batter on the side for 20 min before cooking.

5. Pre-heat a wide pan, and add a few drops of oil.

6. Reduce the heat while cooking, so that the pancakes are cooked evenly.

Don't forget to garnish your healthy pancakes with a few banana slices and some honey.





Main Image Credits: Ambitious Kitchen