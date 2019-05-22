2
Quizzes

by The Fustany Team

Which Games of Thrones Ending Did You Actually Want?

It's been 4 days and the entire world is still hung up on what they think should've happened. Endless and countless debates..."Do you like the ending?", "How could you love it?!", "OMG, it was perfect!". All of this is expected when the most popular TV show on the planet just ended. With no intention of adding fuel to the fire we thought we'd let each of you dive into their own fantasy and answer a few questions to reveal to you the alternative Games of Thrones ending you deep down really wanted. 

Take this Game of Thrones quiz and find out who you actually wanted to live, die and take the throne...


Main Image Credits: HBO Via Elle

Take the quiz



Tags: Personality quiz  Quizzes  Tv show 




