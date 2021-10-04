Quiz: Are You in a Healthy Relationship?

We always talk about red flags and signs that we're in an unhealthy relationship, but sometimes things aren't that simple, and these signs aren't always obvious. So we decided to share a personality test with you today and ask you: Are you in an emotionally healthy relationship? The goal of this quiz is to determine the general state of your emotional relationship, whether it is healthy, unhealthy, or somewhere in the middle. Yes! Don't be surprised; life isn't always black and white; there are grey areas, even in relationships.



It Won’t Be an Awkward First Date if You Try These 7 Tips



If you're still confused about whether you're in a healthy relationship or not, that's perfectly fine; we'll help you figure it out. Just grab a cup of coffee and sit back answer a few questions, the results of which will tell you everything. So, let's see if you're in a healthy relationship.



How to Deal With an Over-Thinker



Main Image credits: Instagram @mariefeandjakesnow