Quizzes
October 14, 2018 07:33 PM | by Farida Abdel Malek
Pick a Blue and We'll Tell You How You Spent Your Summer
We all spend our vacations differently, depending on our priorities and what actually makes us happy. From staying at home to wanting to travel as much as possible, let's find out what your summer was like. Instead of asking you a lot of questions, we wanted to give you a more fun approach to cracking the code. All you have to do is pick the shade of blue that your eye is most gravitated towards!
Main Image Credits: Instagram @amelialiana