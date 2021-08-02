The Tokyo Olympics 2021 is all anybody and everybody can talk about these days, and frankly it's quite amazing watching these people do the impossible. From some rocking moves by gymnasts, to super fast swimmers, it got us thinking what makes these people exceptional. And so, we decided to create a fun quiz and find out do you have what it takes to be an Olympian?

Take the quiz and find out if you will be joining the next Olympics.

Main Image Credits: Sports Illustrated