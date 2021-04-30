2
Ramadan 2021
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
NEW Art + Fashion Courses About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Quizzes Header image what type of friends do you have from ramdan series

| by Jasmine Kamal

Quiz: What Type of Friend Do You Have From Ramadan's 2021 Series?

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Well, I definitely noticed that this Ramadan 2021 series showcased a lot of different friend personalities; the jealous, practical, the supportive and many others. So, what kind of friend do you have from Ramadan 2021 series

Take this friend personality quiz to see who your friend's personality is closest to from some of this year's characters. 

Here are some more of our latest quizzes:

What Type of Person Are You in Ramadan?

Pick the Celebrity and We'll Tell You Which Generation You're From

How Ready Are You for Ramadan?

Which 2021 Oscar Nominated Film Should You Watch?

Take the quiz





You might also like




Tags: Personality quiz  Quizzes  Friends  Friendship  Best friends  Girlfriends  Ramadan  Ramadan series  Tv show 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑