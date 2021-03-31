As soon as Ramadan starts approaching, we all start discussing how quickly the year has gone by and how we're feeling about Ramadan this year. We've made a quiz before about what type of Ramadan person are you, but our personality can also say a lot about how ready we are for Ramadan. So here's a quiz to see how ready are you for Ramadan.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @zori_ashkananii