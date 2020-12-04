You know that friend you have, who every time you look at them you can't help but think..."Damn, he/she'd be such a great royal." It could be their looks, wardrobe, democratic debates or just general class and vibe. This got us thinking what if we all joked around to see 'How royal are you?' From a scale of No Never! to Queen Elizabeth...

Take this personality quiz to see if you would do well in a palace or if normal life is what's best....

Disclaimer: Please remember that is quiz is meant to be fun and sarcastic and that we are all well are that is not actually what royalty is like...



Main Image Credits: The Crown Via Screen Rant